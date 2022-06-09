ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at...

PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
WWE
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
PWMania

Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) has announced his retirement from the ring during Sunday’s CyberFight Festival 2022. Mutoh has been out of action since January due to a hip ailment, but he returned to the ring last month. He will need a hip replacement if the hip becomes malformed, and he will be unable to wrestle.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it. Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Thinks Vince McMahon Secretly Loves the Chaos in WWE

Sami Zayn joined Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics. During it, he spoke with Graves about how hectic things can get in WWE. They commented how there are weekly reports about plans changing all the time in WWE. Vince McMahon, according to both men, enjoys the chaos.
WWE
PWMania

Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch. – Michael Hayes produced The Street Profts vs. The Usos. – Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley’s promo. – Shane Helms produced...
WWE
PWMania

Mark Henry Calls Riddle “World Heavyweight Championship Material”

On Busted Open Radio, AEW star Mark Henry discussed Riddle. Even though he’s been booked as a tag team wrestler with Randy Orton recently, he believes the RAW star has ‘world title material.’. “Championship material. That’s what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him,...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder. The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him. Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly...
WWE
PWMania

Lineup For Sunday’s NJPW Dominion

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) holds their Dominion event at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday morning. The following is the card:. – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Jay White. – Vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: SANADA vs Will Ospreay. – NEVER Openweight Championship:...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Tyrus Shares Emotional Dusty Rhodes Story, Talks Sasha Banks – Naomi and More

NWA TV Champion, former WWE Superstar “Brodus Clay”, FOX News personality, and New York Times Best Selling Author Tyrus spoke with Wrestling Epicenter before Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready event. Here are the highlights:. On Just Tyrus becoming a New York Times and Amazon Best Seller:. “To say...
WWE
PWMania

Two New Segments Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE has revealed two new segments. Seth Rollins will be on RAW to address the fans. We’ll find out what’s next for Rollins, according to WWE’s official RAW preview, and he’ll answer for his attack on the injured Cody Rhodes this week.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Trish Stratus Continues to Tease Match Against Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was asked about the possibility of returning to the WWE ring in a new interview with Sportskeeda’s Senior Editor Bill Apter. On social media, the Hall of Famer has exchanged blows with women like Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks over the years. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Stipulation Added to Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match on SmackDown

For Friday’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout on SmackDown, a stipulation has been announced. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s SmackDown and as a result of the stipulation, Riddle has earned a title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this week’s blue brand show.
WWE
PWMania

Looking At The Jeff Hardy Situation

Yesterday, All Elite Wrestling star, Jeff Hardy made news online when it was reported that he was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than three and a half times the legal limit. Reportedly, Hardy was detained early Monday after he performed a concert at a Dave and Buster’s in Orlando, Florida. Hardy was weaving in and out of traffic and his erratic driving prompted calls to the authorities of a possibly intoxicated driver.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

