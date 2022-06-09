ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Hardys Confirmed For Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania, Updated Line-up

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucha Libre AAA has announced The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will face Dragon Lee and Dralistico at TripleMania. The event will take place in Tijuana, Mexico on June 18. The...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
La Hiedra
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
Chik Tormenta
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Lady Maravilla
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
WWE
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucha Libre#Mexico#Combat#The Hardys Confirmed#Triplemania#Dragon Lee Dralistico#Hijo Del Vikingo
PWMania

Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) has announced his retirement from the ring during Sunday’s CyberFight Festival 2022. Mutoh has been out of action since January due to a hip ailment, but he returned to the ring last month. He will need a hip replacement if the hip becomes malformed, and he will be unable to wrestle.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Reby Hardy Removes Reaction to Jeff Hardy Arrest Fallout

Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, appeared to express her displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest and the subsequent aftermath. Reby took to TikTok on Monday to reveal how she was praying for her husband’s health in Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, as seen in the video below.
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Thinks Vince McMahon Secretly Loves the Chaos in WWE

Sami Zayn joined Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics. During it, he spoke with Graves about how hectic things can get in WWE. They commented how there are weekly reports about plans changing all the time in WWE. Vince McMahon, according to both men, enjoys the chaos.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Mark Henry Calls Riddle “World Heavyweight Championship Material”

On Busted Open Radio, AEW star Mark Henry discussed Riddle. Even though he’s been booked as a tag team wrestler with Randy Orton recently, he believes the RAW star has ‘world title material.’. “Championship material. That’s what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him,...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on AEW All Out Location and Venue

This year, AEW All Out is expected to stay in the Chicago area. According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW is planning to hold All Out again this year at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Although no exact date has been announced, All Out has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition for the company.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder. The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him. Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly...
WWE
PWMania

Tyrus Shares Emotional Dusty Rhodes Story, Talks Sasha Banks – Naomi and More

NWA TV Champion, former WWE Superstar “Brodus Clay”, FOX News personality, and New York Times Best Selling Author Tyrus spoke with Wrestling Epicenter before Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready event. Here are the highlights:. On Just Tyrus becoming a New York Times and Amazon Best Seller:. “To say...
WWE
PWMania

Looking At The Jeff Hardy Situation

Yesterday, All Elite Wrestling star, Jeff Hardy made news online when it was reported that he was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than three and a half times the legal limit. Reportedly, Hardy was detained early Monday after he performed a concert at a Dave and Buster’s in Orlando, Florida. Hardy was weaving in and out of traffic and his erratic driving prompted calls to the authorities of a possibly intoxicated driver.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 6/11/22

Here are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Largo Event Center in Largo, FL:. – NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell. – Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. – Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton. – Andre Chase &...
LARGO, FL
PWMania

WWE Files Trademarks for Two New Ring Names and ‘Dirty Dogs’

On June 8, WWE filed three new trademarks with the USPTO, securing the rights to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode’s tag team name, “Dirty Dogs.” “Myles Borne” and “Hank Walker” were also filed for. The following is the definition for each of the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy