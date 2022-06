The Missouri Bicentennial Mural, painted by 16,116 citizens across the state, will be dedicated June 23, 2022, 2:30 p.m., at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, 301 High St., Jefferson City. The large-scale mural was recently installed inside Harry’s Place Cafeteria, 4th floor of the Truman State Office Building, for the public to enjoy. The mural features 19 state symbols to commemorate Missouri’s 200 years of statehood.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO