BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department believe that a house on Garfield Street was intentionally set on fire on Saturday night. The fire department responded to the 1100 block of Garfield Street around 8:22 p.m. They found a family of three standing outside as the front porch and front room were on fire. The fire was contained in the front room and did not spread to any other part of the house.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO