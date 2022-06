ST. HENRY — A fundraiser to benefit the Cancer Association of Mercer County, the “Firecracker Cruise-In,” will offer a 50/50 raffle, car show, entertainment and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at 272 E. Main Street, St. Henry. For details, visit facebook.com/FirecrackerCruiseIn.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO