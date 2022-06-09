ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz Field announces policies for 2022 Kenny Chesney concert

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Kenny Chesney (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin)

PITTSBURGH — Heinz Field officials have announced important information for those attending the Kenny Chesney concert this weekend.

They want to remind fans of the stadium policies in place.

Chesney is returning to Heinz Field for the 11th time with his “Here and Now Tour” with special guests Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. The show starts at 5 p.m. on June 11.

Printed tickets previously purchased from 2019-2022 are redeemable. For information on mobile tickets and how to use and transfer them on your mobile device, click here.

All gates open at 4 p.m. and guests with floor seats must enter Gate 6 North Endzone on Reedsdale Street.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Officials said all lots surrounding the stadium will be open. Fans are also encouraged to use North Shore parking lots, including the Champions Garage and other North Shore lots.

Will the weather affect your tailgating plans?

They also provided the following additional information:

  • Fans who park downtown can utilize the Light Rail to get them to Heinz Field. Fans can use either the Gateway or Wood Street station and be transported to the North Shore.
  • Fans who park at Station Square can utilize the Gateway Clipper to reach the North Shore.
  • The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of approximately $15 for event day parking that will vary by lot.

Heinz Field management reminds fans of the parking lot code of conduct:

  • Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags
  • Trash must be disposed of properly
  • The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles.

Heinz Field management also wants to remind concertgoers that the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the show. For more information on its bag policy, click here. In addition, Heinz Field management does not permit the following items in the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, bags (see bag policy), thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video & movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate. All bags are subject to inspection. Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

Heinz Field is now a cashless venue. Credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as Apple and Google Pay.

