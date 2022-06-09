Readers respond: EV proposal has potential problems

The June 5 “Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?” was a very thoughtful column. it gave me pause where I hadn’t paused before reading it. So, thank you. Nevertheless, I am still squarely on the side of showing the photos (as long as the families approve), because I don’t believe we will collectively wake up as a nation until that happens. We need to legislate the hell out of guns. More than cars, more than alcohol, more than tobacco, more than marijuana. The only purpose for a gun is to murder another person or living creature. At least those other things have some other purpose. I’m not sure that matters, either. It is past time for us to pass sensible gun legislation, and yes, let’s call it what it is – gun restrictions in this country. It’s criminal that this has gone on so long.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO