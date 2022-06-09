ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: EV proposal has potential problems

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Remember when 19-unit residential buildings became popular after inclusionary zoning laws constrained 20-plus-unit buildings to provide affordable housing? There are more unintended consequences to a well-meaning policy on the way. In efforts to grow the electric vehicle market, Portland’s proposed...

The Oregonian

Clackamas County finishes processing ballots

Clackamas County finished processing ballots for the May primary by the statutory deadline Monday despite a printing error affecting tens of thousands of ballots and a bungled response from officials that caused significant delays in results in the weeks after the election. County Clerk Sherry Hall reported Monday afternoon that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A steep price for lax traffic enforcement

Pedestrians and cyclists are being killed on Portland’s streets because lawlessness surges in the absence of a dependable, visible police force. Aggressive driving and ignoring speed limits have become the norm. Those few of us who try to honor the speed limit feel this acutely, being tailgated, aggressively passed and subjected to horn-blowing and hand gestures by drivers with no more patience or responsibility than toddlers. As pedestrians and cyclists, we are frequently forced to give up our right-of-way under threat of vehicular death. Traffic laws have one common goal – making driving safer for all involved, including people walking and cycling. But Portland’s City Council has consciously chosen to refuse to enforce traffic laws with decisions that have led to gross understaffing of the police bureau. The death of vulnerable road users is an inevitable result, yet the council and Bureau of Transportation continue to throw up their hands in wonder that so many people are being killed.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, Vancouver under flood warning as riverbank trails fill with water

After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland to conduct large homeless sweeps citywide after testing strategy in Old Town

One month after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered an unprecedented sweep of homeless encampments in Old Town, he has declared he intends to use similar strategies citywide. Wheeler announced the new plan at a press conference Monday where the Old Town Community Association provided an update on actions the group asked the city to take to make the neighborhood safer and more business friendly.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Other tragedies need exposure, too

There were about 1,000 drug overdose deaths in Oregon last year. In March, two Portland teens died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Portland had more than 90 homicides in 2021 and is on pace to surpass that this year. Are these events not in some way just as tragic? Should we post graphic video or photos of these victims (“Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?,” June 5)? Or how about posting regular videos of the homeless having some sort of mental breakdown that would equally amuse and perhaps force changes in policy?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Yes, show graphic photos

The June 5 “Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?” was a very thoughtful column. it gave me pause where I hadn’t paused before reading it. So, thank you. Nevertheless, I am still squarely on the side of showing the photos (as long as the families approve), because I don’t believe we will collectively wake up as a nation until that happens. We need to legislate the hell out of guns. More than cars, more than alcohol, more than tobacco, more than marijuana. The only purpose for a gun is to murder another person or living creature. At least those other things have some other purpose. I’m not sure that matters, either. It is past time for us to pass sensible gun legislation, and yes, let’s call it what it is – gun restrictions in this country. It’s criminal that this has gone on so long.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Miss Juneteenth Oregon 2022 is Fatima Brotherson-Erriche of Beaverton

Fatima Brotherson-Erriche of Beaverton was crowned the 2022 Miss Juneteenth Oregon during a pageant held Sunday at Alberta Abbey in Northeast Portland. Brotherson-Erriche, 17, will be a senior at Oregon Charter Academy this fall. She enjoys playing soccer and volunteering in her local Muslim community by running youth programs and helping organize events.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Steak sandwiches, saffron rice and other pieces of restaurants news for June 2022

June has been a bit of a waiting game. Waiting for the rain to stop. Waiting for night to fall (“The sun is awake so I am awake,” my 3-year-old likes to say). And for restaurant fans, waiting for some of Portland’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs to open their first major projects since the start of the pandemic. While we wait for for Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg to open their post-Clyde Common bar Pacific Standard later this month, for Gregory Gourdet to put the finishing touches on his wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann and the just-announced bar Sousòl in July, for Canard to expand to Oregon City and Langbaan to get final permits for their new Northwest Portland home, here are 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite this June.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

63% of homeless Portlanders report suffering from mental health issues and say they need more help: False promises survey

In the summer of 2021, Nova Honey believed she was being hunted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. She was scared for her life and desperate for help. The now 23-year-old, who was experiencing homelessness at the time, believed the CIA drugged her water bottle. She remembers the world getting louder as if a crowd of voices was swelling around her. It hurt her ears and, sometimes, the voices would tell her to harm herself – several times she sat in the middle of the road on Portland’s eastside waiting to be hit by a car, waiting for everything to disappear.
PORTLAND, OR
