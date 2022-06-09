ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1939 Mercedes 540K Special Roadster Is One Of Just 25

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago
This incredible car will likely grow in value in the years to come.

Vintage Mercedes vehicles have been heralded in the automotive enthusiast community for their high performance, great styling, and racing heritage. Especially when discussing the earlier models, it can be easy to get caught up in all of the wild stories surrounding these cars. One such vehicle whose driving capabilities and experience have been particularly sought-after is the 540K which stunned the world with its incredibly sleek design and well-crafted powertrain. Here's an example of one of the most desirable iterations of that car and why it will retain its value for decades to come.

First of all, we must cite the incredible value placed on it by automotive fans from across the world of cars. While these cars are scarce and hard to find on the classic car market today, past examples have sold for multiple millions of dollars. This means that there is something utterly unique about these cars which makes them so insanely valuable after over 83 years since their initial production. As the limited number of these vehicles dwindles, the value will continue to skyrocket, leaving you with the perfect automotive investment. But, of course, cars are not only about investment, as there is true dedication and craftsmanship to be appreciated with every piece of the vehicle.

On the exterior, you'll notice the iconic swooping front fenders leading to a tear-drop-shaped rear which had become synonymous with luxury cars in its day. This is punctuated by the roadster styling and glistening metallic body paint that coats the car's external presence. This 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster is undoubtedly one of the best desired and detailed automotive creations of the 1930s, making it a stunning work of art even in today's modern design industry. You should consider getting behind the wheel of this one of approximately 25 examples of one of Germany's best classic cars.

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. (“Broad Arrow Group”) and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company founded to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com

