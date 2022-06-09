ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as Shanghai lockdown measures weigh on oil

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2550 to 1.2588 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, extending its pullback from a seven-week high the day before, as oil prices fell and investors awaited a Bank of Canada report on risks to the stability of the financial system. The loonie was down 0.2% at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2550 to 1.2588. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest intraday level since April 21 at 1.2515. The BoC's annual Financial System Review, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), could provide an update on Canadian household vulnerabilities as the central bank races ahead with a series of oversized interest rate hikes to curb inflation. Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures although China's stronger-than-expected exports in May offered a boost to the demand outlook. U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% at $121.29 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as the European Central Bank ended a long-running stimulus scheme and signaled a series of rate hikes. Investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday, which could offer clues on the Federal Reserve policy outlook. Canada's jobs report for May is also due for release on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year touched its highest since April 2011 at 3.308% before dipping slightly to 3.297%, up 2.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)
CURRENCIES
Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

DETROIT, June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM...
BUSINESS
Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
China
White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 14 (Reuters) - The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but...
POTUS
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips after bruising selloff, Peru's sol rises

* Brazil's Guedes says govt tax cuts allow prices not to be adjusted immediately * Truce on Peru's Las Bambas mine restart starts June 15 * Dollar up as traders await Fed rate move (Updates prices; adds comment) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after starting the week lower, hit by concerns of rising inflation and slowing global growth, while Peru's sol rose ahead of the restart of the Las Bambas copper mine. Emerging market assets along with other riskier assets were trading in a narrow range for most part of the day as investors now price in a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the face of surging global inflationary pressures and fresh COVID restrictions in China, investors have become growingly risk averse. Latam currencies eased 0.2% on Tuesday, while stocks fell 0.6%. "If the Fed says, we do need to raise interest rates but we're not going to do it too aggressively, that's going to improve every other currency that at the moment is losing to the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Brazil's real shed 0.5%, staying near one-month lows. Services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists. Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said tax reductions supported by the government allow prices not to be adjusted immediately, denying he had asked prices to be frozen while the country faces persistent inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect still high inflation in Brazil to spread across item categories for the remainder of 2022, namely to food and fuel prices. Worries about rising food inflation and shortages have also affected sentiment in the developing world space. Mexico's peso lost 0.8%, while the Chilean peso shed 0.5%. Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group SA, the largest air transport group in Latin America, tumbled 12.3% after it asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company's exit from Chapter 11. The Peruvian sol, however, outperformed its Latin American peers, rising to 3.75 to the dollar as it rebounded from one-month lows hit in the previous session. Investors were awaiting the start of a 30-day truce on Wednesday after a group of indigenous Peruvian communities agreed last week to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days, the longest in the mine's history. A Reuters poll of analysts showed Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months. The peso fell 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.92 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2130.99 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 101767.94 -0.81 Mexico IPC 48557.46 0.23 Chile IPSA 5131.70 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 87253.85 -0.778 Colombia COLCAP 1478.08 -0.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1382 -0.53 Mexico peso 20.6209 -0.81 Chile peso 867 -0.53 Colombia peso 3959.5 0.05 Peru sol 3.7486 -0.31 Argentina peso 122.5000 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 221 -2.26 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
CURRENCIES
