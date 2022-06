👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Jack Dorsey announced at Consensus 2022 that TBD, the Bitcoin arm of Block, is working on a new vision for the internet – something it is calling web5. The potentially revolutionary technology will be designed to allow users to take control of their own data rather than giving it away to third parties. The mission statement for TBD reads,

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO