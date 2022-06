FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope saw its first homicide in almost a decade Saturday, and it has the family and community rattled. Early Saturday morning, 22-year-old CJ Edwards was shot and killed at his home off Twin Beech Road when a party turned deadly. He was taken to nearby Thomas Hospital. Then, family said he was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile where he later died.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO