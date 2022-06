End of an era for Howard Johnson's. Howard Johnson's has closed its last restaurant in America, and it happens to be in upstate New York. While Howard Johnson's hotels are still active, the restaurants are no more. Howard Johnson's by Wyndham is an American-owned chain of hotels and motels primarily in the United States, and it was also a chain of restaurants for over 90 years. Founded by Howard Deering Johnson, it was the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. during the 1960s and 1970s, with more than 1,000 company-owned and franchised outlets. The restaurants were franchised separately from the hotel brand starting in 1986 but severely dwindled in number in the years to follow. At one point, Howard Johnson's branded a line of supermarket frozen foods.

