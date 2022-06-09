ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Active COVID-19 cases once again top 2000 in South Dakota

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. No COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2928. Active cases in Brookings...

KELOLAND TV

Tampon shortage reaches South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation causes prices to rise and supply chain shortages make products harder to find, another item can be added to the list: Tampons. Not only are the products harder to find on shelves, but Bloomberg found that the cost of pads is up 8.3% and the cost of tampons is up 9.8%. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tampax and Always, is expecting prices on period products to rise even more in July due to supply chain issues.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
MITCHELL, SD
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
Health
Hot 104.7

This Giant South Dakota Mansion & Swimming Pool Can Be Yours

If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with an in-ground swimming pool, a home theatre, and a wine cellar, I found the perfect South Dakota home for you. Believe it or not, the asking price for this South Dakota home in Jefferson is now $4.1 million. Since April 23rd, the price has dropped significantly. The original asking price for this South Dakota mansion? Almost $5 million. Holy cow!
JEFFERSON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

What is South Dakota’s Favorite Vegetable?

Who better to do a survey about America's favorite vegetable than Green Giant?. This year is the fifth year that Green Giant has done a survey to determine each state's favorite vegetable as well as the country's favorite vegetable. For 2022, the results are in! Green Giant surveyed over 5,000...
AGRICULTURE
B102.7

CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park. According to the Billings Gazette, flooding from unprecedented rains has washed out bridges and roads forcing park officials to close the entrances to Yellowstone. Recent heavy rains and spring runoff also...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 104.7

Two South Dakota Men Among the 31 Arrested in Idaho on Riot Charges

A pair of South Dakota men were among the group of 31 who were planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho on Saturday. According to Dakota News Now, 40-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both from Sioux Falls, were arrested after the U-Haul truck they were riding in was pulled over as it traveled to the pride event. They, along with the other 29 suspects were charged with conspiracy to riot. The charge is a misdemeanor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
ECONOMY
kotatv.com

Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races

(AP) - In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week’s primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor’s favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don’t always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who’ve crossed him.
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Power outages, storm damage in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe storms moved through KELOLAND late Monday night and into the early morning hours. Tuesday morning’s storms brought reports of large hail and strong winds. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, Haakon, Lyman and Jackson Counties have hundreds of...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

2,000+ without power in western S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 2,000 people are without power in western South Dakota after two storms moved through the area over the weekend. According to the West Central Electric outage map, 2,101 customers are without power. A majority of those are located in Haakon and Jackson Counties.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

Black Elk Peak hikers rescued; Flandreau drug bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday.
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Retired S.D. educators uneasy about recent political and cultural pressures imposed on teachers

Amid the flurry of recent debate on education standards and race-based curricula in South Dakota schools, most classroom teachers have been relatively quiet. Many are restricted by media policies in their school districts, or they express concern about repercussions if they engage publicly in political discussions. This reticence comes as supporters of anti-CRT measures talk of political indoctrination occurring in state classrooms, catching teachers in the crossfire of a larger culture war.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Extremist groups present in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — White Nationalism and Neo-Nazism. Fear and hate. These emotions are deeply intertwined with the ideologies listed; ideologies which are alive and present in South Dakota. On Saturday, June 11, police in Idaho arrested 31 men, including two South Dakotans, who they believe were planning...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

