A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.

WAPELLO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO