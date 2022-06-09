ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gifford, FL

All in a-chord: Gifford Youth Orchestra’s gala was glorious

By Stephanie LaBaff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gifford Youth Orchestra, a nonprofit that provides education, experiences and training in the cultural and performing arts, hit all the right notes with an enchanting Diamonds and Crystals Gala at the Heritage Center. Student performers played with a brilliance that can only come from hard work and a...

‘Love, Death and Madness’ passionate opera June 19 in Vero Beach

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra season opener features international sopranos. (VERO BEACH, FL) June 6, 2022 – Individually, they are international opera singers. Together, Mary Anne Kruger and Amy Cofield are the Space Coast Divas. On Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 PM, they will perform some of opera’s most passionate works, in the opening concert of the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach, 32960. Love, Death and Madness will feature the works of Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Offenbach, Strauss, Wagner and other master composers of the form. Sopranos Kruger and Cofield will perform a range of works during Love, Death and Madness, many in the bel canto (beautiful singing) style born out of the eighteenth-century Italian opera and particularly suited for sopranos, as well as the verismo (realism) style, with themes centered on lust, jealousy, revenge, and greed. Works from both the Romantic and Modern periods will portray love, death, and madness through compelling characters and the soaring voices of the Space Coast Divas. Ms. Kruger has spent most of her career in Europe singing over 40 roles such as Madama Butterfly and Salome. Ms. Cofield has likewise performed in the U.S., Europe and Asia, often being sought for Violetta, the lead role in Verdi’s La Traviata. $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Love, Death and Madness, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
Concert Honors ‘America the Beautiful’ June 25 in Vero Beach

Free patriotic concert by Space Coast Symphony Orchestra returns. (VERO BEACH, FL) June 13, 2022 – Put on your red, white & blue and get ready to wave the flag when the Space Coast Symphony Wind Orchestra and Chorus present a free patriotic concert, America the Beautiful. The concert will be performed at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 25 at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach, 32960. America the Beautiful will showcase American heritage as conductor and artistic director Aaron T. Collins directs the wind orchestra with Victory at Sea by Richard Rodgers and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, along with favorites like “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and the beloved, “America the Beautiful.” Attendees can also count on plentiful marches from The March King, John Philip Sousa. Among the many rousing patriotic numbers will be a salute to those who served in the United States Armed Forces; veterans will be asked to stand when their service song is played. Audience members are invited to wear red, white and blue in a show of patriotic solidarity. Free tickets to America the Beautiful can be reserved online at www.SpaceCoastSymphony.org. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276.
VERO BEACH, FL
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Broadway season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broadway is back at Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Whether you want to see six merry murderesses jazzing up a jail, hear an unconventional cacophony of music made by household objects, regale in the larger-than-life legends that are Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Aretha Franklin or toast to life in a Jewish community hidden away in Russia, the Brevard County performing arts center has something for all audiences.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
“The Addict’s Wake” to be shown at the Vero Beach Film Festival

Our nation is in the midst of an opiate epidemic and Indian River County is not immune to the problem. The county has experienced a 70% increase in overdoses from 2020-2021. The impacts of these overdoses are visible in our families, schools, churches, hospitals, workplaces, and neighborhoods. The Substance Awareness Center is proud to partner with the Vero Beach Film Festival to provide a special presentation of the “The Addict’s Wake.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Free Admission for National Get Outdoors Day

The Environmental Learning Center will offer free admission on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 for National Get Outdoors Day also known as GO Day. National Get Outdoors Day, held on the second Saturday in June, is a nationwide event coordinated by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable and the US Forest Service. The FREE admission serves to encourage people to get outside and celebrate the day.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
The historic and epic MaiKai restaurant is getting a makeover this year

The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward’s Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
United Way Day of Caring Tradition Back October 15

United Way Day of Caring Tradition Back October 15. Nonprofits encouraged to submit projects for annual volunteer event. VERO BEACH, June 8, 2022 – United Way’s 27th annual Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that connects businesses and volunteers to provide short-term, service opportunities to nonprofit and public organizations in need.
VERO BEACH, FL
Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cirque du Soleil is offering Florida residents discounted tickets on its show “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. Now through Oct. 1, Florida residents can purchase up to eight tickets at a discounted rate in ticket tier categories 2 and 3. Florida resident category 2 tickets begin at $104, normally $119; and category 3 tickets begin at $87, normally $99 per ticket.
FLORIDA STATE
C.A.R.

The Children of the American Revolution is a children’s leadership organization that was founded on April 5, 1895 to instill patriotic values in the youth of America. The C.A.R. trains good citizens, develops leaders and promotes love of the United States of America and its heritage among young people. It is led by the members who are between the ages of 0-21 years of age. The State President for 2022-2023 is James Hamilton of the Treasure Coast Society, located locally in Sebastian. Every year, the State President chooses an organization to raise money for and designs a donation pin to help accomplish that. This year’s theme is “Kids Helping Kids C.O.P.E. (Children Overcoming Problems Everyday)” and he is raising money for the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Haley Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders in Orlando, FL. His goal is to raise $5000 to support children’s cancer research and family support. The C.A.R. has multiple committees including Kids Helping Kids, American History, Government Studies, Leadership Development, and Conservation.
SEBASTIAN, FL
7 Reasons I Love The Newly Renovated PGA National Resort Even Though I Don’t Golf

It has stood as the bulwark of Palm Beach County’s golfing reputation since 1981, a mammoth resort devoted largely to golf. In 1983, it began hosting the Ryder Cup tournament. This year and $100 million later, PGA National Resort reopened in Palm Beach Gardens after a massive renovation that stirs up the nostalgia of the 1950s and 1960s with the addition of two Andy Staples–designed courses, six new culinary concepts, redesigned Palm Beach–chic (blessedly not Lilly Pulitzer style!) accommodations, and an opulent remastered spa, led by none other than tennis star Venus Williams.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
mommypoppins.com

Mount Dora with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Mount Dora, Florida

Mount Dora, Florida is a charming lakeside town just 30 minutes northwest of Orlando. While much of the town is geared toward an older audience, there are plenty of things to do for kids and families as well. With historic buildings and gorgeous lake views, the walkable downtown area is what attracts most visitors to Mount Dora. There are also lots of outdoor activities to enjoy around town.
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland has a Velociraptor – come and see it before it’s gone

Have you seen what wandered into the Lakeland Antique Mall yesterday?. This Velociraptor was originally displayed at Universal Studios inside the Jurassic Outfitters Store. After being removed from the Outfitters, it was used as a photo-op during a special Jurassic World event also at Universal. Be sure to stop by the mall soon for your own photo op with the Velociraptor.
LAKELAND, FL

