All in a-chord: Gifford Youth Orchestra’s gala was glorious

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra season opener features international sopranos. (VERO BEACH, FL) June 6, 2022 – Individually, they are international opera singers. Together, Mary Anne Kruger and Amy Cofield are the Space Coast Divas. On Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 PM, they will perform some of opera’s most passionate works, in the opening concert of the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season at the Emerson Center, 1590 27th Avenue in Vero Beach, 32960. Love, Death and Madness will feature the works of Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Offenbach, Strauss, Wagner and other master composers of the form. Sopranos Kruger and Cofield will perform a range of works during Love, Death and Madness, many in the bel canto (beautiful singing) style born out of the eighteenth-century Italian opera and particularly suited for sopranos, as well as the verismo (realism) style, with themes centered on lust, jealousy, revenge, and greed. Works from both the Romantic and Modern periods will portray love, death, and madness through compelling characters and the soaring voices of the Space Coast Divas. Ms. Kruger has spent most of her career in Europe singing over 40 roles such as Madama Butterfly and Salome. Ms. Cofield has likewise performed in the U.S., Europe and Asia, often being sought for Violetta, the lead role in Verdi’s La Traviata. $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, beachside and mainland branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Love, Death and Madness, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

