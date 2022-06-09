ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Roman Reigns vs. Edge From Money In The Bank 2021

By Derek Stoughton
wrestlingrumors.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is back. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel in which they show the full match between Roman Reigns and Edge for the Universal Championship from Money in the Bank 2021. This was the first pay-per-view with fans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Top WWE Star May Be Taking Permanent Vacation

After Edge was kicked out of his own The Judgment Day faction on “WWE Raw” this week fans were left to wonder what could be next for the WWE Hall Of Famer. During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T claimed that the segment “tells you more than anything that Edge is taking a vacation.” Of course, since he returned to WWE following his retirement. the Rated-R Superstar has had several breaks between feuds, but this time Booker thinks “that vacation might be permanent.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Revealed

A few weeks ago Sasha Banks and Naomi became the talk of the wrestling world after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions left their belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis and then walked out. WWE later announced that both Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. It...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt

WWE releases have been a hot topic over the last few years as the company has released some surprising names including former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Dave Meltzer discussed Bray Wyatt’s release on Wrestling Observer Radio and said that it had nothing to do with Wyatt being over, or not over, and that it also had nothing to do with his gimmick.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Recently Broke Down Crying Backstage At AEW

On AEW’s most recent Pay-Per-View, Double or Nothing, the company honored Owen Hart, his legacy, and his family. AEW brought Martha Hart, widow of former WWE Superstar and two-time Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart, out to give a speech and award the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha went.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon “Laughed” Backstage After Sasha Banks-Naomi Walkout

WWE CEO Vince McMahon “laughed” backstage after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW. During the May 16th episode of RAW, Banks and Naomi left the show due to creative differences with the planned main event. Banks and Naomi disagreed with the plan for them to enter...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Takes A Shot At Top AEW Star

All Elite Wrestling is constantly signing new stars and Athena (FKA Ember Moon) recently made her debut with the company. Athena was immediately inserted into a feud with Jade Cargill which has quickly gotten heated. After Athena posted a photo of herself on social media Jade Cargill referenced NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose when she took a shot at Athena for looking “Mandy-ish.”
WWE
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hand It Over: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a very long time. Those titles are the ones that can kick start a wrestler’s rise to the top and the Intercontinental Title has a history of doing just that. The title might not have a perfect record, but winning it can be a great sign. That might be the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Recent Dark Side Of The Ring And WWE Report

The “Dark Side Of The Ring” creators collaborating with WWE may be something that is happening, but all the details behind it still remain cloudy. It was reported yesterday by SEScoops that Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have been working on a new VICE TV project involving WWE and that “Dark Side Of The Ring” season four is currently on hold. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful states on Twitter that he reached out to “Dark Side Of The Ring” creators Husney and Eisener who say there are several inaccuracies in that report. It was also noted that an official announcement will be made soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Tense Confrontation Reported Between Top AEW And WWE Stars

It may shock some to hear this, but things can get pretty tense in pro wrestling, both on and off camera. One moment everything may be fine, the next minute you may be calling a former friend a jobber while getting into an elevator, all while said former friend screams at you. If that sounds like something out of a cheesy B-movie, that’s because it probably is. It’s also, reportedly, a real-life scene that took place between top AEW and WWE stars last month in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT UK Star Announces Engagement

WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside announced her engagement to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom on Thursday. “We’re engaged,” Xia tweeted, posting a cluster of photos overlooking nature, as well as a pic of the ring itself. Only 23 years old, Xia is a second-generation talent, her father...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Reveals WWE HOFer Who Gave The Hardys Their First Beer

Matt Hardy has reflected on the “bad culture” that used to be around the professional wrestling industry with alcohol and pills. Both Matt and Jeff Hardy have been open about their struggles with drinking and drugs over the years, but Matt revealed to “Drinks With Johnny” that the first time they had a beer was after they signed with WWE. Of all people, their first time came when they “had the beer with Stone Cold,” who was obviously notorious for his beer bashes.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible WrestleMania Opponent For Roman Reigns If The Rock Doesn’t Return

Roman Reigns has been on a roll over the last few years and it seems that no one can stop The Tribal Chief. It’s been rumored for some time now that The Rock could be facing his cousin at WrestleMania next year, but obviously that all depends on whether or not The Rock is able to be a part of the event.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Charlotte’s Upcoming Return To WWE TV

Not just yet. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world and some of them wind up together as a wrestling couple. It makes sense that two wrestlers would get together as it means both will understand the insanity that comes with the wrestling business. That is the case at the moment with a WWE and AEW star, though in this case, what one of them is doing is not the same as the other.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

