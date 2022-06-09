Man mowing grass in Forsyth County killed by possible drunk driver

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating a fatal shooting Monday in Holly Springs involving undercover agents and a man suspected of trafficking drugs. At approximately 7:30 p.m., agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) were conducting an undercover operation in the parking lot of the Holly Springs Walmart on Holly Springs Parkway when an unnamed adult male suspected of trafficking heroin and fentanyl arrived at the location. As agents approached the man to make an arrest, he attempted to flee the area and rammed an agent’s vehicle, and then drove towards other agents who fired at him, according to Cherokee Sheriff’s Office officials.

HOLLY SPRINGS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO