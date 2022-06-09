ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Greater Salem Area Foundation invites you annual evening swim Friday night

By WJBD Staff
 5 days ago

The Greater Salem Area Foundation is inviting everyone to the Annual Evening Swim at the Salem Family...

Lots of goodies available to those who donate blood at Salem Community Blood Drive Wednesday

The Salem Community Blood Drive is set for noon to five Wednesday at the Salem Community Activity Center. This is one of the blood drives where everyone presenting to give blood will receive a commemorative St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive T-Shirt. All those presenting to give blood will be able to sign-up to win two free Holiday World Tickets from WJBD and WSIQ as well as $100 from the Salem Lions Club.
SALEM, IL
Salem and Centralia Libraries can be a place to cool off

With the excessive heat warning continuing through at least Wednesday night, both the Salem Bryan Bennett Library and the Centralia Regional Library are reminding area residents they are welcome to get out of the heat and visit the library during regular hours. You can browse books and magazines or use the library’s wireless system.
SALEM, IL
Games Continue On Warm Night At Little League Complex

The Salem Little League played games on Monday night, but due to the excessive heat during the day, the pushed back start times 30 minutes as well as shortened the time limit for games Monday as well as the rest of the week. In Junior League at the Little League...
SALEM, IL
Giant unicorn and frog headed to this year’s Balloon Fest

A giant unicorn and frog have been spotted flying towards Centralia for this year’s Balloon Fest. “Alleycorn” the pink unicorn and “Kermie” the frog will be at Centralia Balloon Fest on August 19th, 20th, and 2st. This year’s event and special shapes are brought to you...
CENTRALIA, IL
Glamping could be coming to Raccoon and Centralia Lakes

The Centralia City Council is being asked to lease three city-owned parcels of land near the Raccoon Lake Dam and Lake Centralia spillway for the development of Glamping, or glamorous camping facilities. Centralia development Jay O’Brist brought the idea to the city council Monday night. He says Glamping is camping...
CENTRALIA, IL
JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Wildcats Knock Off Greenville….JV Hosts Benton Today

The Salem Wildcats won another Summer League game knocking off Greenville at home 4-0. Griffin Day was the winning pitcher. The Salem JV will be in action today at home at SCHS Field when they host Benton for a double header starting at 6pm.
GREENVILLE, IL
New home fashion store opens in Salem

Salem has a new home fashion store. Sterling Avenue has opened in the Westgate Shopping Center offering a variety of items to decorate your home. The store is owned by Paul and Lynn Reihm. Paul explains the concept. “We actually came up with it because we flip homes in Salem...
SALEM, IL
Blagoue Makes 3rd Team All State In 2a…..Taegan Webster Honored In 1a

The Illinois Coaches Association has released their All-State softball teams for the past season. Salem Freshmen Lilly Blagoue was named to the Third Team. Blagoue hit a remarkable .470 this season including .448 in the Cahokia Conference. She drove in 38 runs and smashed 7 home runs which beat the previous school single season record and slugged .927.
SALEM, IL
2022 06/15 – Susan ‘Sue’ Elaine (Lippert) Tate

Susan “Sue” Elaine (Lippert) Tate, 66 years of age, of Salem, Illinois passed away early Sunday morning June 12, 2022, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. Sue was born in Centralia, Illinois to parents Robert and LaDonne (Hahn) Lippert on October 14, 1955. Sue graduated from...
SALEM, IL
Riverview Drive wall reconstruction expected to begin soon in Alton

Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive may begin soon, as the Alton City Council will consider a proposal from a Colorado company. GeoStabilization International has submitted a plan to fix the damage. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide.
ALTON, IL
Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Centralia City Councilman to work on “no whistle zones” for trains

Centralia City Councilman Jeff Castellari plans to lead an effort to make some areas of the city “no whistle zones” for the various train tracks that cross the city. Castellari made the announcement at Monday’s city council meeting. “There’s a lot of train tracks in this town...
CENTRALIA, IL

