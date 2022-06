Krishna Martes, a resident of Middlesex County, started as an Aide for the Legislative Affairs department within the office of Governor Phil Murphy. She previously served as an intern and subsequently as a Legislative Aide for Senator Vin Gopal for two years after graduating from New York University. Martes graduated from NYU in 2020, where she received a major in Public Policy and Minor in Spanish. She is the proud daughter of Indian and Puerto Rican parents.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO