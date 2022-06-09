Schrock Stars in Raven Win Over Wapello

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO