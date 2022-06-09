Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - People of different generations, and a few dogs, filled Schwiebert Riverfront Park Saturday morning for the 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk. “Little changes make a huge difference in the cardiovascular trajectory that someone will have in their life,” said Scott Naumann, chairman of the 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk. “It’s been a real struggle with the pandemic. It didn’t do us any favors. People were eating the wrong thing, staying home, and moving less. It is so great to be out here, along the river, and have people back, and be able to walk.”

