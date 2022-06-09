ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IL

Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation into child pornography and sexual abuse. Devon W. Summers, 21, is charged with production...

