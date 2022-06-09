ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robust and accurate estimation of paralog-specific copy number for duplicated genes using whole-genome sequencing

By Timofey Prodanov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human genome contains hundreds of low-copy repeats (LCRs) that are challenging to analyze using short-read sequencing technologies due to extensive copy number variation and ambiguity in read mapping. Copy number and sequence variants in more than 150 duplicated genes that overlap LCRs have been implicated in monogenic and complex human...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct promoter regions of the oxytocin receptor gene are hypomethylated in Prader-Willi syndrome and in Prader-Willi syndrome associated psychosis

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by a loss of usually paternally expressed, maternally imprinted genes located on chromosome 15q11-q13. Individuals with PWS display a specific behavioral phenotype and have a higher susceptibility than the general population for certain psychiatric conditions, especially psychosis. An impairment of the oxytocin system has been described in Prader-Willi syndrome, but has not yet been investigated in detail on the epigenetic level. Recent studies have pointed out altered methylation patterns of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR) in various psychiatric disorders, including psychosis. In this study, we investigated methylation rates of CpG dinucleotides in the promoter region of the oxytocin receptor gene via bisulfite-sequencing using DNA extracted from peripheral blood samples of 31 individuals with PWS and 14 controls matched for age, sex, and BMI. Individuals with PWS show significantly lower methylation in the intron 1 region of the OXTR than neurotypical controls (p"‰="‰0.012). Furthermore, male PWS subjects with psychosis show significantly lower methylation of the OXTR exon 1 region than those without psychosis (p"‰="‰0.002). Transcription factor binding site analysis revealed E2F1 as a transcription factor potentially binding to the exon 1 region. E2F1 is physiologically regulated by Necdin, an anti-apoptotic protein whose corresponding gene is located within the PWS locus. This study provides evidence of a disruption of the Oxytocin system on an epigenetic level in PWS in general and in individuals with PWS and psychosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Commercial T cell test reveals factors correlated with diminished responses to SARS-CoV-2 in clinical study subjects

T cell testing using a commercial T cell test, QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO, offers insight into the immune response to infection and vaccination of patients with COVID-19 and suggests that age and time from infection are significant factors related to the magnitude of cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to COVID-19. The findings are presented at ASM Microbe 2022, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Exploring the cellular landscape of circular RNAs using full-length single-cell RNA sequencing

Previous studies have demonstrated the highly specific expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in different tissues and organisms, but the cellular architecture of circRNA has never been fully characterized. Here, we present a collection of 171 full-length single-cell RNA-seq datasets to explore the cellular landscape of circRNAs in human and mouse tissues. Through large-scale integrative analysis, we identify a total of 139,643 human and 214,747 mouse circRNAs in these scRNA-seq libraries. We validate the detected circRNAs with the integration of 11 bulk RNA-seq based resources, where 216,602 high-confidence circRNAs are uniquely detected in the single-cell cohort. We reveal the cell-type-specific expression pattern of circRNAs in brain samples, developing embryos, and breast tumors. We identify the uniquely expressed circRNAs in different cell types and validate their performance in tumor-infiltrating immune cell composition deconvolution. This study expands our knowledge of circRNA expression to the single-cell level and provides a useful resource for exploring circRNAs at this unprecedented resolution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Potential of mealworms used in polyhydroxyalkanoate/bioplastic recovery as red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.) feed ingredient

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are bio-based polymers produced in bacterial cells to replace some petrochemical plastics. It has always been a challenge to commercialise PHA due in part to the costly recovery processes of the PHA granules from the bacterial cells. The biological approach of using mealworms, Tenebrio molitor, for the recovery of PHA from the bacterial cells is a newly established method that is at the scale-up stage. On the other hand, the aquaculture feed industry needs a low-cost mealworm meal as a protein source. We aimed at studying the nutritional value of the mealworms (which are by-products) used for the poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (PHB) (the most common type of PHA) recovery from the bacterial and examining the effect of the mealworms on the growth performance, and feed utilization efficiency of red hybrid tilapia (Oreochromis sp.). The cells were fed to the mealworms to digest the proteinaceous cellular materials and excrete the PHB granules in the form of fecal pellets. The resulting mealworms were used as fishmeal replacement to formulate five isonitrogenous (35% crude protein) and isolipidic (8% lipid) diets at mealworm meal (MwM) inclusion levels of 0% (MwM0/control diet), 25% (MwM25), 50% (MwM50), 75% (MwM75) or 100% (MwM100). The results showed good nutritive value mealworms [high protein (75%), low-lipid (10%)] and up to 75% MwM inclusion diet was good in supplying satisfactory nutrients and energy to the red hybrid tilapia. This approach is beneficial in a way that minimal cost was involved in recovering kilograms of PHB and the proteins, lipids, and minerals from the bacterial cells do not end up as wastes but in turn, are used as nutrition by the larvae.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-scale multi-omics analysis suggests specific roles for intragenic cohesin in transcriptional regulation

Cohesin, an essential protein complex for chromosome segregation, regulates transcription through a variety of mechanisms. It is not a trivial task to assign diverse cohesin functions. Moreover, the context-specific roles of cohesin-mediated interactions, especially on intragenic regions, have not been thoroughly investigated. Here we perform a comprehensive characterization of cohesin binding sites in several human cell types. We integrate epigenomic, transcriptomic and chromatin interaction data to explore the context-specific functions of intragenic cohesin related to gene activation. We identify a specific subset of cohesin binding sites, decreased intragenic cohesin sites (DICs), which are negatively correlated with transcriptional regulation. A subgroup of DICs is enriched with enhancer markers and RNA polymerase II, while the others are more correlated to chromatin architecture. DICs are observed in various cell types, including cells from patients with cohesinopathy. We also implement machine learning to our data and identified genomic features for isolating DICs from all cohesin sites. These results suggest a previously unidentified function of cohesin on intragenic regions for transcriptional regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The golden number seen in a mechanical oscillator

A seemingly ubiquitous irrational number often appearing in nature and in man-made things like structures, paintings, and physical systems, is the golden number. Here, we show that this astonishing number appears in the periodic solutions of an underactuated mass-spring oscillator driven by a nonlinear self-excitation. Specifically, by using the two-time scale perturbation method, it is analytically demonstrated that the golden number appears in the ratio of amplitudes, as well as in the oscillation frequency of the periodic solution, which is referred to as golden solution and, by applying the PoincarÃ© method, it is demonstrated that this solution is asymptotically stable. Additionally, the analytic results are illustrated by means of numerical simulations and also, an experimental study is conducted.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Molecular profiling of enteric nervous system cell lineages

The enteric nervous system (ENS) is an extensive network of enteric neurons and glial cells that is intrinsic to the gut wall and regulates almost all aspects of intestinal physiology. While considerable advancement has been made in understanding the genetic programs regulating ENS development, there is limited understanding of the molecular pathways that control ENS function in adult stages. One of the limitations in advancing the molecular characterization of the adult ENS relates to technical difficulties in purifying healthy neurons and glia from adult intestinal tissues. To overcome this, we developed novel methods for performing transcriptomic analysis of enteric neurons and glia, which are based on the isolation of fluorescently labeled nuclei. Here we provide a step-by-step protocol for the labeling of adult mouse enteric neuronal nuclei using adeno-associated-virus-mediated gene transfer, isolation of the labeled nuclei by fluorimetric analysis, RNA purification and nuclear RNA sequencing. This protocol has also been adapted for the isolation of enteric neuron and glia nuclei from myenteric plexus preparations from adult zebrafish intestine. Finally, we describe a method for visualization and quantification of RNA in myenteric ganglia: Spatial Integration of Granular Nuclear Signals (SIGNS). By following this protocol, it takes ~3 d to generate RNA and create cDNA libraries for nuclear RNA sequencing and 4 d to carry out high-resolution RNA expression analysis on ENS tissues.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening thousands of transcribed coding and non-coding regions reveals sequence determinants of RNA polymerase II elongation potential

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Precise regulation of transcription by RNA polymerase II (RNAPII) is critical for organismal growth and development. However, what determines whether an engaged RNAPII will synthesize a full-length transcript or terminate prematurely is poorly understood. Notably, RNAPII is far more susceptible to termination when transcribing non-coding RNAs than when synthesizing protein-coding mRNAs, but the mechanisms underlying this are unclear. To investigate the impact of transcribed sequence on elongation potential, we developed a method to screen the effects of thousands of INtegrated Sequences on Expression of RNA and Translation using high-throughput sequencing (INSERT-seq). We found that higher AT content in non-coding RNAs, rather than specific sequence motifs, drives RNAPII termination. Further, we demonstrate that 5"² splice sites autonomously stimulate processive transcription, even in the absence of polyadenylation signals. Our results reveal a potent role for the transcribed sequence in dictating gene output and demonstrate the power of INSERT-seq toward illuminating these contributions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative analysis of two Korean irises (Iris ruthenica and I. uniflora, Iridaceae) based on plastome sequencing and micromorphology

Iris ruthenica Ker Gawl. and I. uniflora Pall. ex Link, which are rare and endangered species in Korea, possess considerable horticultural and medicinal value among Korean irises. However, discrimination of the species is hindered by extensive morphological similarity. Thus, the aim of the present study was to identify discriminating features by comparing the species' complete plastid genome (i.e., plastome) sequences and micromorphological features, including leaf margins, stomatal complex distribution (hypostomatic vs. amphistomatic leaves), anther stomata density, and tepal epidermal cell patterns. Plastome comparison revealed slightly divergent regions within intergenic spacer regions, and the most variable sequences, which were distributed in non-coding regions, could be used as molecular markers for the discrimination of I. ruthenica and I. uniflora. Phylogenetic analysis of the Iris species revealed that I. ruthenica and I. uniflora formed a well-supported clade. The comparison of plastomes and micromorphological features performed in this study provides useful information for elucidating taxonomic, phylogenetic, and evolutionary relationships in Iridaceae. Further studies, including those based on molecular cytogenetic approaches using species specific markers, will offer insights into species delimitation of the two closely related Iris species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Next-generation sequencing in advanced Chinese melanoma reveals therapeutic targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy

Limited studies have interrogated the genomic landscape of Chinese melanoma in which acral and mucosal melanoma are the mainstay. In this study, we carried out a retrospective analysis on 81 Chinese melanoma patients (15 acral, 25 mucosal and 41 cutaneous melanoma). With the identification of 1114 mutations spanning 248 genes, we summarized that the mutation spectrum varied significantly by subtypes. Acral melanoma and mucosal melanoma had significantly more CNVs. MYC amplification was one of the most commonly detected CNVs, other frequent CNVs in mucosal melanoma included NBN and KDR, which were associated with the poor survival of melanoma patients. A generally low TMB, with a median of only 5.1 mut/Mb, was observed in three groups including cutaneous melanoma. Additionally, over 50% variants in DNA damage repair pathway were detected in all three subtypes, most of which were HRD related genes. Patients with alterations of HRD related genes had a longer survival time after immunotherapy. This study revealed a molecular profiling of Chinese patients with advanced melanoma, and proposed the high variant rate in DDR pathway as a biomarker of immunotherapy, which might provide therapeutic targets and guidance in making clinical decision for different Chinese melanoma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibody"“nanobody combination increases their neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 and nanobody H11-H4 is effective against Alpha, Kappa and Delta variants

The global spread of COVID-19 is devastating health systems and economies worldwide. While the use of vaccines has yielded encouraging results, the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 shows that combating COVID-19 remains a big challenge. One of the most promising treatments is the use of not only antibodies, but also nanobodies. Recent experimental studies revealed that the combination of antibody and nanobody can significantly improve their neutralizing ability through binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but the molecular mechanisms underlying this observation remain largely unknown. In this work, we investigated the binding affinity of the CR3022 antibody and H11-H4 nanobody to the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) using molecular modeling. Both all-atom steered molecular dynamics simulations and coarse-grained umbrella sampling showed that, consistent with the experiment, CR3022 associates with RBD more strongly than H11-H4. We predict that the combination of CR3022 and H11-H4 considerably increases their binding affinity to the spike protein. The electrostatic interaction was found to control the association strength of CR3022, but the van der Waals interaction dominates in the case of H11-H4. However, our study for a larger set of nanobodies and antibodies showed that the relative role of these interactions depends on the specific complex. Importantly, we showed Beta, Gamma, Lambda, and Mu variants reduce the H11-H4 activity while Alpha, Kappa and Delta variants increase its neutralizing ability, which is in line with experiment reporting that the nanobody elicited from the llama is very promising for fighting against the Delta variant.
HEALTH

