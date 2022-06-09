Robust and accurate estimation of paralog-specific copy number for duplicated genes using whole-genome sequencing

Iris ruthenica Ker Gawl. and I. uniflora Pall. ex Link, which are rare and endangered species in Korea, possess considerable horticultural and medicinal value among Korean irises. However, discrimination of the species is hindered by extensive morphological similarity. Thus, the aim of the present study was to identify discriminating features by comparing the species' complete plastid genome (i.e., plastome) sequences and micromorphological features, including leaf margins, stomatal complex distribution (hypostomatic vs. amphistomatic leaves), anther stomata density, and tepal epidermal cell patterns. Plastome comparison revealed slightly divergent regions within intergenic spacer regions, and the most variable sequences, which were distributed in non-coding regions, could be used as molecular markers for the discrimination of I. ruthenica and I. uniflora. Phylogenetic analysis of the Iris species revealed that I. ruthenica and I. uniflora formed a well-supported clade. The comparison of plastomes and micromorphological features performed in this study provides useful information for elucidating taxonomic, phylogenetic, and evolutionary relationships in Iridaceae. Further studies, including those based on molecular cytogenetic approaches using species specific markers, will offer insights into species delimitation of the two closely related Iris species.
