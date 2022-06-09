ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawks Lead Early; Top Five Regals Respond to Beat Mid-Prairie

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Hawk softball team traveled to Iowa City Wednesday night to take on No. 4 in Class 2A Iowa City Regina, and rattled the Regals cage early by taking a lead, but it was Regina that finished a 6-1 River Valley Conference win. The Hawks put the pressure on the...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Hawks Hang Ten on Tigers

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made quick work of the visiting Tipton Tigers Monday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks completed the season sweep by a 10-0 score in five innings. Mid-Prairie scored in every inning, posting two each in the first and second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end things early. Mid-Prairie had nine total hits, eight team RBI and drew five walks. Cain Brown and Karson Grout had three hits each and each scored two runs. Grout and Dylan Henry each drove in a pair. Brady Weber was the winning pitcher, throwing all five, allowing just one hit and striking out six. The Golden Hawks are now 8-6 on the year and travel to Anamosa Tuesday.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Go North To Anamosa

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams crossover in the River Valley Conference Tuesday with a road trip to Anamosa. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the RVC after a 10-0 victory over Tipton Monday. The Hawks are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A this week according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mid-Prairie is hitting .277 as a team, with five players at .300 or better, led by Cain Brown at .442 with 19 hits and 14 runs scored. Dylan Henry has a team best 13 RBI. On the mound, Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 1.17 with Alex Bean, Bowen Burmeiester, Brown, Brock Harland and Collin Miller all 1-0. Bean’s ERA is best at 2.62. Anamosa is also 8-6 this year, 5-3 in the RVC after dropping a 6-0 contest to No. 3 in Class 2A Cascade Monday. The Blue Raiders are receiving votes in this week’s Class 2A poll. They are hitting .325 as a team with four players over .300 led by Sam Wilt at .500. Graham Humpal has 20 hits and 16 RBI. On the mound, their team ERA is 1.84 with Jake Jess and Eli Lehrman both 2-0 and a combined 1.28 ERA. Anamosa won the meeting between these two 7-5 a season ago.
ANAMOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarahan’s Walk Off Bomb Stretches Eagle Win Streak to Five

Taking after this week’s weather, the Keota baseball team is scorching right now and North Mahaska wasn’t able to stop the blaze last night when the Eagles pulled off a dramatic 9-6 walk off win in a critical South Iowa Cedar League matchup. Trailing 6-4 heading into the...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Baseball and Softball Roll By HLV

Another day at the office meant another couple wins for the Sigourney summer teams on Monday when they downed South Iowa Cedar League foe HLV in a pair of games. The softball team won their sixth in a row with a 10-0 win over the Warriors (2-7, 2-6) in five innings. Four runs in the first, three in the third, and three in the fifth was all the Savages needed to make it a short night. Darby Mitchell recorded a double and triple with one RBI and Rain Barthelman had a pair of singles for a nine-hit offense. Carly Goodwin surrendered just one hit in four innings of work in the circle and 11 of the 12 outs came via strikeout. The black and gold improve to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the SICL.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Paisley Sensational as Huskies Complete Season Sweep of Hillcrest; Highland Girls Also Sweep Away Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Revenge on Wildcats

Second time through Southeast Iowa Super Conference play and the Lone Tree softball team got revenge last night with an 8-2 win over Columbus Community in an all KCII area showdown. The Wildcats handled the first meeting in May by a 14-4 score, but the Lions made it apparent early...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Respond with Sweep of Chiefs

After a long and grueling last week, the Washington softball team picked up a pair of important wins last night in a home doubleheader sweep of Keokuk by 3-2 and 7-0 scores. As heard on KCII, game one saw both pitchers go back and forth on the hot evening with Bella Salazar and Ada Wood in a duel. Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Kendall Hinrichsen had the game’s biggest hit with a two out knock to centerfield that scored her twin sister Lauren. The Chiefs (4-12, 2-5) did not go down quietly in the seventh by putting a pair of runners on at the corners, but a hard hit ball to shortstop was stopped by Kendall Hinrichsen and she fired to first just in time for the victory. Washington scattered five hits with Leighton Salazar going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Bella Salazar tossed the complete game in 97 pitches surrendering two earned runs on six hits and striking out five.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Fifth Inning Launches Lion Baseball Past Warriors, Softball Tripped Up

A crossover SEISC matchup took place in Lone Tree on Friday with the Lion summer teams splitting a doubleheader with Van Buren. Trailing 5-4 in the fifth, the Lion baseball squad put up a crooked number of six runs that propelled them to a 10-6 victory over the Warriors (5-8). The team had nine hits with Mathew Hemsted going 2-for-4 with three RBI while Cade Shield and Tyler Bell brought in a pair of runs. Shield got the win on the hill tossing four innings surrendering no earned tallies on four hits. They improve to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the league.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Nikes and Bears

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer are back on the diamond Tuesday to take on Burlington Notre Dame and Danville. For the Raven boys, the opponent is the Nikes. Hillcrest is 4-5 on the year following a 5-1 loss to Highland at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa Monday. The Ravens are hitting .228 with Luke Schrock’s bat leading the way at .405 with 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in a team best nine. Hillcrest has a team ERA of 4.02, paced by Seth Ours at 2.71 in 21 innings with a 1-2 mark. Burlington Notre Dame is 6-6 this year after splitting a Monday doubleheader with cross town rival West Burlington by 7-6 and 10-9 scores. For the year, the Nikes are hitting .202 as a team with Isaiah Crow at .353. Owen Gulick and Caden Schwenker each have five hits. Schwenker has scored six times and Carson Chiprez and Dylan Kipp have four RBI. On the mound, they hold a 4.58 ERA. Schwenker is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 1.43 mark.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Split Jesup Tournament, Host Keokuk Tonight

A relentless week on the diamond finished up on Saturday for the Washington softball team when they split a pair of games at the Jesup tournament. The bats got rolling and never stopped in the opener beating North Fayette Valley 15-3 in four innings. The Demons scored twice in the first, five times in the second, six in the third, and twice in the fourth to cap off the win against the TigerHawks (5-6). The offense had 10 hits with Bella Salazar going 3-for-4 with two RBI and Leighton Salazar finishing 2-for-3 with three runs knocked in. Kendall Hinrichsen had a couple hits and scored twice. Bella Salazar picked up the win in four innings of work giving up three runs on eight hits and striking out five. The team turned around and faced the 12th ranked team in class 5A in Dubuque Hempstead with the Mustangs winning 15-2. Ella Greiner and Leighton Salazar each brought in runs on singles. Halle Cuddeback surrendered eight earned runs on 13 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Savages Humble Braves, Softball Sweep EBF Tourney

Nothing but wins greeted the Sigourney summer teams this weekend with both squads sweeping a South Iowa Cedar League doubleheader against Montezuma on Friday and the softball team running through a tournament on Saturday. Fresh off of a walk off grand slam on Wednesday, No. 10 Savage baseball didn’t need...
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Superconference Invades Duane Banks Field Monday; Softball Teams Meet in Kalona

An exciting venue and contest await a pair of KCII area baseball teams tonight when Hillcrest Academy and Highland travel to Iowa City to face off at Duane Banks Field, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Hillcrest is 4-4 on the year after an 8-1 loss at New London Friday. They are hitting .229 as a team, led by Luke Schrock at .424 with 14 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has a team best nine driven in. The Ravens have a collective 4.15 ERA with Schrock throwing 18 innings with a 2-1 record and 4.67 mark. Seth Ours has a 1-1 record in 15 innings with a 2.39 ERA.
KALONA, IA
Annual Fun Days Event in Keota a Success

This past Friday through Sunday, the City of Keota hosted its annual Keota Fun Days celebration. The three day event included the Keota High School Alumni Reunion, horseshoe tournament, street dance, Fun Run, lots of kids activities, the Grand Parade and tractor show and parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summertown Tour.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Under a Heat Advisory Till Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect until Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach or be near 100 degrees. The NWS reminds everyone to check that all occupants have left the vehicle before leaving your car as temperatures inside a car are generally at least ten degrees hotter than what they are outside. For those with pets the NWS advise that you take them out for exercise early in the morning and or late in the evening and avoid hot pavement in order to avoid potential paw damage.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Kenneth Eugene Nordyke

A Celebration of Life for 92-year-old Kenneth Eugene Nordyke of Richland will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Woolson Friends Church Richland, Iowa. Visitation, with family present, will be June 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Woolson. Family request memorials be directed to the Kenneth E. Nordyke Memorial fund. Memorial donations may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 13223 Competine Road, Hedrick, Iowa-52563. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Phyllis Ann McConnell

There are no services planned for 87-year-old Phyllis Ann McConnell of Washington. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ruth Hershberger

A celebration of life service for 96-year-old Ruth Hershberger of Kalona will be at 11a.m. Thursday, June 16th at the Upper Deer Creek Church in rural Wellman. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Wednesday, June 15th at the church. Burial will be at the Upper Deer Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Washington County. Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Ruth and her family.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Auto Accident with Minor Injuries in Washington

Sunday afternoon, authorities were called to W Madison St & 250th St in Washington in response to a two vehicle accident with injuries. Washington Fire & Rescue, Washington EMS and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Once on scene the driver that was complaining of an arm injury refused onsite medical attention and refused to be taken to the hospital. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Duane Firestone of Ottumwa for failure to yield up making a left turn.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Washington County Absentee Ballots Absent in the Unofficial Count

After the polls close on election day the Washington County Auditor’s office releases unofficial election results to the public before they are canvassed by the Washington County Board of Supervisors and made official. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer released an announcement about an error that was made in the initial count of the ballots for the Primary Elections last Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Keokuk County Man Arrested in Colorado on Animal Cruelty Charges

Authorities from three different states were involved in an animal rescue and arrest of a Keokuk County man on animal cruelty charges. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities removed 65 dogs from a property near Hedrick in Keokuk County. The agencies received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to alert them to possible animal neglect on the property. When officers arrived on scene they found dogs living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, mostly unprotected from the elements. One dog was found to be missing part of one of her back legs with an injury that showed exposed bone. Some puppies were found to be in wire cages inside of a camper with no heat. Many of the animals were found to be malnourished, and suffering from a variety of infections. A veterinarian on scene evaluated the animals and determined that they all needed to be immediately relocated. Authorities in Colorado were able to track down and arrest the individual deemed to be in charge of the property, 48-year-old Jason Munn. He has been charged with animal cruelty.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA

