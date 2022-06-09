ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man wanted for $1,500 Fort Myers Home Depot theft

By Victoria Costa
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Fort Myers Home Depot.

On Wednesday, June 1, the man entered the store at 14655 S Tamiami Trl and stole five items in a matter of 15 minutes, according to the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The man was last seen getting into a newer model blue Toyota Camry as a passenger.

The amount of the stolen merchandise totaled $1,535.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

