ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Big 2 News

MISD announces four new principles

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3no787_0g5TdEP700

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Congratulations are in order for four new Midland ISD educators appointed to serve as principals starting next month. The new principals are currently working in MISD and are being promoted from within the district.

In a recent news release, a series of interviews with district administrators, campus personnel, parents, and community members took place in order to be selected as candidates. The final interview was with Superintendent Ramsey, then offers were made.

Abell Junior High’s newest principal will be none other than Dr. Crystal Clark. Dr. Clark completed her first year in Midland serving as the principal at the Midland Alternative Program (MAP) campus. Before making her way to the Basin, Dr. Clark served students in Tyler ISD as a DAEP coordinator, instructional coach, and assistant principal. An educator that continued her education, Dr. Clark recently earned her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of West Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7gCx_0g5TdEP700
Dr. Crystal Clark


​The next principal at Parker Elementary will be longtime MISD educator,  Andrea Rodriguez. ​Mrs. Rodriguez started her teaching career at Midland ISD and has served as a teacher at Santa Rita Elementary and more recently serving as assistant principal at Bowie Fine Arts Academy. Organizing STAAR and TELPAS testing, data analysis, T-TESS appraisals, and promoting involvement in the Texas Reading Academy are just a few ways she’s served in her role as an educator. Currently, Mrs. Rodriguez is working on her Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWNT7_0g5TdEP700
Mrs. Rodriguez

Scharbauer Elementary’s new principal is Iris Jiménez. Mrs. Jiménez served as an Academic Director supporting schools and curriculum this past school year. Before making her way to Midland, Mrs. Jiménez spent 22 years serving as a  teacher, assistant principal, and principal in El Paso. In 2002, she was honored as Teacher of the Year by Tornillo ISD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1yaV_0g5TdEP700
Mrs. Jiménez

Assistant Principal Maxine Gonzales at South Elementary is taking her talents to Henderson Elementary starting next month. Ms. Gonzales began her career in Lamesa and made her way to MISD in 2016. At Bonham, Ms. Gonzales served as an instructional coach and teacher. Ms. Gonzales has since served as assistant principal at both Santa Rita and South elementary, where she was campus testing coordinator and created professional development for T-TESS and CHAMPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlTK2_0g5TdEP700
Ms. Gonzales

In the news release, MISD Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia spoke about the promotion of each educator.

“These newly appointed principals have a proven track record of leadership and creating an environment that promotes student success,” said MISD Associate Superintendent Garcia. “We look forward to seeing each of them leading their new campuses into the future.”

The principal positions will go into effect on July 1st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

Related
NewsWest 9

Closures and delays in the City of Odessa and Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A water line break at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto has led to a boil water notice for the City of Odessa and Ector County. At this time, it is unclear when the boil water notice will be lifted. There are also many people in the area with either very low water pressure or no water at all.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD Summer Learning canceled due to water line break

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD is canceling its Summer Learning sessions today, June 14th because of a major water line break in Odessa. The break has caused the City of Odessa to issue a boil water notice until further notice. In a recent news release, ECISD says that many schools in the area […]
ABC Big 2 News

State of Emergency: Entire City of Odessa without water

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said he is working with other city and county leaders and may soon issue a “State of Emergency” amid an ongoing water outage that is impacting the entire city.  Monday evening, a “major” water break occurred at the intersection of 42nd & San Jacinto. Crews worked overnight to […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misd#Texas Tech University#Isd#Santa Rita#Education#Midland Isd#Abell Junior High#Parker Elementary#Bowie Fine Arts Academy#Staar#The Texas Reading Academy
cbs7.com

Small towns across Texas are shrinking. Andrews is growing.

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Small towns across west texas… and the united states… are shrinking. The winds of change abound in Andrews, in a good way. “It’s awesome. It’s exciting,” said Morse Haynes, the Andrews Director of Economic Development for the Andrews Economic Development Corp.
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa water outage expected to last another 16 hours

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa announced Tuesday afternoon that the water outage is expected to last another 16 hours. In a news conference, City leaders said they estimate it will take another four hours for the line to be repaired and then it will take another 10 to 12 hours for the system […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Christopher Chad Price was sentenced Friday to life in prison by a Midland jury. Price is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. The jury heard evidence for four days, and on Thursday afternoon the jury found Price guilty after about an hour and a half of deliberating. Price decided to have the jury assess punishment. After another day and a half of testimony, the jury assessed the punishment of life in prison for each of the four counts at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCH cancels surgeries amid water outage

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Due to the city water disruption, Medical Center Health System is implementing the following procedures and updates immediately: Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion, Family Health Clinics, and ProCare clinics are closed HVAC and lab services should function as normal Dialysis procedures are curtailed for emergencies only All surgeries/procedures for Tuesday, June 14 […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

TxDot announces a traffic alert for Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -SH 302 – SH 115 intersection in Kermit will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Concrete bridge rail is being placed above the SH 115 roadway. Detour routes are provided on FM 874 and SH 18 as shown in the attached graphic. Be alert to detour signs and drive with caution through this area.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City offices closed due to water line break

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning, all Ector County offices and the City of Odessa offices are closed because of the water line break that happened yesterday evening. According to the City of Odessa, the water break has left many schools, businesses, and, homeowners across the Basin with little to no water. In a recent […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

City Of Odessa Issues A Boil Water Notice

As of midnight last night there was a major water line break in Odessa and the City of Odessa and ECUD have issued a boil water notice. Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems. June 14, 2022. Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has...
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woman shot in Hobbs dies at Lubbock hospital, police said

HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday. On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive. Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to...
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of June 13 – 17. Midland County The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday and Tuesday of this week (6-13 and 6-14) as crews work on the connection of […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Big Spring welder featured on Netflix competition show

MHS graduate was born with arthrogryposis. The 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Tradeshow began at the Horseshoe on Wednesday. The Midland RockHounds defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Texas 4000 bike ride rolls through Midland. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT. Texas...
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

New traffic signals go live Monday, TxDOT says

ODESSA, Texas — Two new intersections will hopefully be a little safer come Monday. TxDOT says two traffic signals will be going live, one in Greenwood and one in Odessa. The Greenwood one is located at FM 307 and County Road 1090. This one will be operational Monday morning.
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy