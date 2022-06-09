ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

Joan Ann Harrison — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Ann Harrison of Crystal City passed away Saturday (6/4), she was 90 years...

Joyce Marilyn Kelly — Service 6/18/22 10 A.M.

Joyce Marilyn Kelly of Festus, passed away Saturday, June 11th, she was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (6/18) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Joyce Kelly will be Friday (6/17) evening from 4...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Robert Wallace Hagensieker — Graveside Service 7/5/22

Robert Wallace Hagensieker of Festus, passed away Friday, June 10th, he was 81 years old. A graveside memorial service with full military honors will be Tuesday afternoon, July 5th at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Judith Edwards — Service 6/14/22 9:30 A.M.

Judith Edwards of Carrollton, formerly of Festus passed away Saturday (6/11), she was 75 years old. The visitation for Judith Edwards will be Wednesday (6/14) morning from 8 until the time of the funeral service at 9:30 at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
CARROLLTON, MO
Dorothy F. Watson — Service 6/16/22 10 A.M.

Dorothy F. Watson of Florissant, formerly of Festus, passed away Wednesday, June 8th at the age of 96. Visitation for Dorothy Watson will be Thursday (6/16) morning from 9 until the time of funeral services at 10 at Second Baptist Church in Festus. Burial in St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Crystal City, MO
Missouri Obituaries
Festus, MO
Festus, MO
Crystal City, MO
Rodney Sloan – Service 11am 6/16/22

Rodney Sloan of French Village died Friday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Whitewater Christian Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Rodney Sloan will be 9:30 to 11 Thursday prior to the service at...
FRENCH VILLAGE, MO
Ronald Dean Dickens – Service 6/16/22 At 11 A.M.

Ronald Dean Dickens of Cuba died Sunday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Huston Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial is at Dickens Hill Cemetery. Visitation for Ronald Dean Dickens is Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
CUBA, MO
Charles Junior Tinnin – Service 06/13/22 at 1 p.m.

Charles Junior Tinnin of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Junior Tinnin is Monday from 11:30 until 1 at the...
Tanglefoot Summer Streetfest

(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street and Bailey Road will be a busy place this Saturday night as the Tanglefoot Summer Streetfest will take place. The event is being put on by members of the Historic Tanglefoot Association. Stephanie Whaley is one of the planners for the event. She says several of the Main Street merchants will be open late, and it should be a great time.
FESTUS, MO
SEMO Family Violence Council Hosting Raffle For Fundraiser

(Bonne Terre) The SEMO Family Violence Council is holding a fundraiser this summer in form of a raffle. Stephanie Bennett with the council says you could win a nice cash prize. Bennett says that the winner will be revealed early next month. Bennett adds that you can donate to the...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Bear hit, killed on I-55

A black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus on this afternoon (June 13.) That accident happened after the Missouri Department of Conservation received several reports about black bear sightings in the Fenton and House Springs areas over the weekend, said Dan Zarlenga, the department’s St. Louis regional media specialist.
PEVELY, MO
Austin Festival Returns This Weekend In Potosi

(Potosi) The 33rd Annual Austin Festival is set for this Friday and Saturday in downtown Potosi. The theme for this year is “Home Towne History”. The organizer of the Austin Festival and owner of Washington County’s Independent Journal Kris Richards tells us more about the meaning of this year’s theme.
POTOSI, MO
Car runs into the Mobile On the Run building in Festus

(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
East Missouri Action Agency Offering Cooling Assistance On Utility Bills

(Park Hills) We still have a few more days until the first day of summer, but we are already experiencing the summer heat in the listening area. You may think that keeping the AC off would keep utility costs down, but with the heat sweeping through, Rob Baker of East Missouri Action Agency says to keep the air running in your household.
PARK HILLS, MO
Fredericktown Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Driving Off of US-67

(Madison County) A Fredericktown woman was airlifted to the hospital after driving off of US-67 in Madison County Monday evening. 58-year-old Judith Cooper was traveling southbound in a Kia Soul when she drove off the left side of the road, struck a median and overturned. Cooper received moderate injuries and was flown to Mercy St. Louis. The accident happened around 5:15 Monday evening one mile north of Cherokee Pass.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Fire Damages Storage Units

Several storage units on Bray Road west of Farmington are destroyed after a fire Sunday morning. Reports show firemen were called about 7:45 with members of the Doe Run Fire Department the first to arrive. Nine units were damaged at the building located near 3451 Bray Road. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it's not thought to be suspicious. The Doe Run, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Farmington, Fredercktown, Desoto Rural, Cherokee Pass, Park Hills, Leadwood, Bismarck, Big Rive Bonne Terre, Rock Community, Leadington, and Desloge Fire Departments responded.
FARMINGTON, MO
Optimist Club to Host Fireworks and Fun in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Optimist Club is bringing a special event to town called Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun. Optimist club member Tessa Rehkop says it should be an enjoyable evening for the whole family. Rehkop says there’s other entertainment too. Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun is Sunday evening, July 3rd with...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

