Joan Ann Harrison — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.

FESTUS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO