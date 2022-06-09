Joan Ann Harrison — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

Several storage units on Bray Road west of Farmington are destroyed after a fire Sunday morning. Reports show firemen were called about 7:45 with members of the Doe Run Fire Department the first to arrive. Nine units were damaged at the building located near 3451 Bray Road. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it's not thought to be suspicious. The Doe Run, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Farmington, Fredercktown, Desoto Rural, Cherokee Pass, Park Hills, Leadwood, Bismarck, Big Rive Bonne Terre, Rock Community, Leadington, and Desloge Fire Departments responded.
