ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Moussa Diaby: Bayer Leverkusen director rules out summer sale

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Diaby
90min

NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila departs to lead Standard Liege

New York City FC’s Ronny Deila is making his return to European football. The head coach has departed the MLS side to take over as manager of Belgian team Standard Liege. Assistant Nick Cushing will now take over as interim coach. Fellow assistants Rob Vartughian and Mehdi Ballouchy are to remain at NYCFC after signing contract extensions, while assistant Efraín Juárez follows Deila to Standard Liege.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches starting in 2023

Major League Soccer and Apple TV are partnering up to see every game streamed on the app for the next decade. Starting in 2023, fans will be able to watch every single live Major League Soccer game on one platform without broadcast blackouts or a traditional pay TV bundle, including Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT fixtures.
MLS
90min

90min

621
Followers
5K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy