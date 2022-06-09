ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Defender Lewis Miller becomes Lee Johnson’s latest signing at Hibernian

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXeUX_0g5TbhsU00

Hibernian have signed Australian defender Lewis Miller on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on international duty with the Australia Under-23s, plays predominantly at right-back but can also operate on the left.

Miller played for Central Coast Mariners during last season and had agreed a pre-contract with A-League side MacArthur FC before Hibs moved to a strike a deal. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed.

“I’m delighted the club have managed to secure Lewis,” manager Lee Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“We have secured his services amongst fierce competition from interested parties in Scotland and across the globe.

“Lewis is a real competitor in his game style and is blessed with the physical and technical attributes to seamlessly fit into the way we work.

“Credit must go to Lewis also, as he decided to join Hibs for the right reasons. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Hibs shirt.”

The arrival of Miller was announced on the same day that Hibs signed Rocky Bushiri on a permanent contract from Norwich.

The former Belgium Under-21 centre-half spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and has now signed a three-year deal with the Edinburgh club after an option in his loan agreement was triggered through a certain number of appearances.

Bushiri joined Norwich on a four-year contract in 2019 but did not make a competitive appearance for the Canaries. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed.

Recently-appointed manager Johnson has not had a chance to work with Bushiri yet as he only took the reins after the campaign ended, but he is hopeful the 22-year-old defender can flourish in his system next term.

“Rocky has a lot of attributes to be successful in his career,” Johnson said.

“He has obvious strengths and it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt to a new playing style.”

In addition to Miller and Bushiri, Hibs have added goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielder Nohan Kenneh and attacker Momodou Bojang this close-season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli. Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half. Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect...
SPORTS
newschain

John McGinn admits Scotland were prepared for Armenia to lose discipline

John McGinn admitted Scotland were prepared for Armenia losing their discipline in Yerevan. The hosts had two men sent off during Scotland’s 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory. Armenia showed signs of ill discipline after going 2-0 down at Hampden last week and looked like they could have folded if Steve Clarke’s men had got another goal.
SOCCER
newschain

Memphis Depay ensures Holland deny Wales at the death again

Holland sent Wales to a third Nations League defeat in four games as Memphis Depay’s stoppage-time goal gave them a remarkable 3-2 victory in Rotterdam. Depay’s winner in the third minute of added time came just seconds after Gareth Bale had brought parity by drilling home his 39th Wales goal from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan. There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernian#Mariners#Australian#The Australia Under 23s#A League#Macarthur#Hibs#Edinburgh
newschain

Nathan Collins’ only regret is his goal did not earn Republic win over Ukraine

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins left Lodz with his only regret that his stunning solo goal could not secure a Nations League win against Ukraine. The Burnley centre-half scythed his way through the Ukrainian defence, evading three challenges before stabbing home with the outside of his right foot to give Ireland a first-half lead which was cancelled out by Artem Dovbyk after the restart.
SPORTS
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park. The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland. Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nathan Collins stunner helps Ireland earn creditable draw with Ukraine

Defender Nathan Collins scored a sensational solo goal as the Republic of Ireland emerged from their Nations League clash with Ukraine with a creditable draw. The 21-year-old Burnley centre-half wove his way through the home side’s mesmerised ranks before firing past stranded goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right foot in front of a largely stunned crowd of 10,641 in the Polish city of Lodz.
SOCCER
newschain

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux. England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy