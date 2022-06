If you like authentic jambalaya and Cajun-Creole food look no further than Schmidt’s House of Jambalaya 110 Anchor Way, in Crescent City Harbor. I have known Mike and Jennifer Schmidt for many years and have been going to their lifelong dream of a restaurant almost since it opened. They actually started serving their signature dish at various events like the 4th of July Deck Party and the Downtown Diva’s First Friday to see if they would be able to draw customers. Along with their delicious garlic-shrimp skewers, Mike’s recipe was a big hit.

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO