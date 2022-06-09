ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Public Records for Week of June 9, 2022

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Michelle Slusher to John B. Roberts, 3.9 acres, Mocksville Township. – John B. Roberts and Karen Roberts to Paul Ehrlich, 3.9 acres,...

www.ourdavie.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mocksville, NC
Business
City
Mocksville, NC
City
Statesville, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Wilkes County, NC at 433 am EDT, Jun 14th 2022

NCZ003>006-019-020-VAZ022-032>034-043>047-058-059-141700- Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Wilkes-Yadkin-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox,. South Boston, and Keysville. 433 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022. …HEAT INDEX VALUES MAY EXCEED 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON…. Temperatures should reach the lower to...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Land Transfers#M5 Investments
WFMY NEWS2

2 people found dead in Davidson County home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
ourdavie.com

David Wayne Crater

David Wayne Crater, 75, of Advance, NC, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born Sept.. 14, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Houston and Mary Crater. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Houston (Dick). David was a Navy...
ADVANCE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMY NEWS2

Marco's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road Saturday. Officers said a man with a white T-shirt around his face entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. Police said the suspect fled the business with an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash in North Carolina leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person passed away following a crash in McDowell County on Saturday evening. Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:00 p.m. on June 11, 2022. According to troopers, the victim was driving in a Mazda along North...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Davidson County couple found shot to death inside home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — TheDavidson County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a couple was found shot to death inside their home Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Richie Simmons, deputies were called to a home in the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road just before 11 a.m. regarding the incident.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to have daily lane closures next week on Interstate 85 in Rowan County for a bridge inspection. On Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in both directions on I-85 at the bridge over the Yadkin River near mile marker 82.5. The far left lanes in the northbound and southbound directions will be closed on Monday and the far right lanes will be closed on Tuesday.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy