DeKalb County Schools hiring freeze in place | Here's why

 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is putting a pause on any new hires, after it says it lost more than 5% of its students during the pandemic. The district...

11Alive

Cobb County schools approve new safety measures

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County school board voted Thursday night to approve new school safety measures for the next school year. More than a dozen community members gathered outside of the district headquarters, wearing orange shirts that read: "We demand safer schools." Those parents included the mother of two Cobb students, Jenny Peterson, who argued that more needs to be done.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New polling locations announced ahead of runoff elections

The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) held an emergency meeting June 10 to confirm multiple polling location changes ahead of the June 21 runoff elections. During the meeting, DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith said the Clarkston Library, located at 951 N Indian Creek Drive; Israel Missionary...
CLARKSTON, GA
#Special Education
CBS 46

Marietta High School principal removed from position with no explanation

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, the school board for Marietta City Schools voted to remove Keith Ball as principal of Marietta High School. Ball was named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in 2021 by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Board members Jason Waters, Jeff DeJarnett, Jailene...
11Alive

Truist Park, The Battery made just over $34M last year, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves officials said Truist Park and The Battery have made just over $34 million during their journey to become World Series champions. While looking at multiple studies on Tuesday, Cobb County’s finance director, Bill Volckmann alongside the CEO of the Braves Development Company, Mike Plant, said that fiscal returns of the park far exceeded expectations.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams wants to make average teacher salary $75,000 in Georgia

TUCKER, Ga. - The issue of teacher pay has made its way into the race for Georgia governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams proposed a plan to raise the average salary of a Georgia teacher to $75,000 per year. The pay increase would be spread out over four years and cost more than $400 million per year, Abrams' campaign says.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. STORY: ‘I just love all the love here’: Second annual Fernandina Beach Pride Parade and Festival kicks off. Northside Hospital Atlanta...
The Georgia Sun

Former U.S. Attorney Pak to Jan. 6 Committee: ‘Nothing irregular happened in the counting’ of Fulton County’s votes

A surveillance video then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer played for Georgia lawmakers in December 2020 purportedly revealing ballot-counting irregularities at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena showed nothing illegal, former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak told a congressional committee Monday. Testifying on the second day of hearings before...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia sees increase in private citizens asking for active shooter training

ATLANTA — As law enforcement agencies train for the possibility of an active shooter, an increasing number of private citizens are asking for training of their own. Georgia’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has conducted more than 400 Civilian Response to Active Shooter events statewide. The agency has also seen a sharp uptick in the number of organizations that want to take part.
DALTON, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA
