Arrest made in Northside Hills apt. shooting

RoseMary Nagowski, 90, died of Alzheimer‘s disease on June 3, 2022, in Saxonburg, Pa. RoseMary was born on May 16, 1932, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Joseph and Kathrine Tomczak. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo, N.Y. with a secretarial certificate. She moved to Washington, D.C. and accepted a position as a senatorial secretary, where she worked for two years. She met the love of her life, Daniel E. Nagowski, at a dance in Buffalo, N.Y. and married on May 16, 1953.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO