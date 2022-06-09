ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

Nelson Produce Farm opens in Valley for the season

By Zach Williamson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm1RQ_0g5TXuAr00

They're the largest watermelon growers in Nebraska and have more than 400 acres of produce — but that's just the tip of the iceberg at Nelson Farm.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson visited the farm in Valley Thursday morning for their opening day.

This season, they've expanded their kitchen, built a kid's play yard farm experience, and turned their former warehouse into a new air-conditioned market area.

They've also kept favorite attractions like barrel train rides, jumping hay bales and you-pick produce.

The farm opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

For more information on everything Nelson Farm has to offer, visit their website.

OMAHA, NE
