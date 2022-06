Cam Newton is coming clean about what he says contributed to the destruction of his relationship with his longtime ex, Kia Proctor. While speaking with The Pivot podcast, the NFL player spoke about how his infidelities ruined his relationship. Rumors swirled in 2020 that he fathered a child with another woman, a son named Caesar – who he shares with La Reina Shaw. In the interview, he said: "My long-term girlfriend at the time, you know, we had a family….I hurt her and I jeopardized our family at that time. I made a mistake and I had a child outside of our relationship."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO