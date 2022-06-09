ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Hudson Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On US-19 Early Thursday

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 5 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Hudson woman was struck by a car and killed early Thursday morning on US-19 in Pinellas County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 3:35 am, a car driven by a 73-year-old Palm Harbor man was driving north o US-19 approaching Bilgore Grove Boulevard.

Troopers say the Hudson woman entered the path of the car and was struck. She died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

We will update this story if more details are released about this crash.

Comments / 5

bernice price
5d ago

I hope the woman driving the car is okay 73 years old and all the sudden someone steps out in the middle of a lane in walks in front of her how can she stop I feel bad for the woman that got hit and I hope that her Immortal soul is in heaven but I do feel for the driver to

10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Largo car crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle died after crashing into an SUV in Largo on Monday, police say. The crash happened in the 7300 block of Ulmerton Road at around 1 p.m., the Largo Police Department said in a news release. Officers said the driver of the SUV was trying to make a U-turn when the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.
LARGO, FL
suncoastnews.com

Person, dog shot behind Mariner Boulevard Publix

SPRING HILL -- A person and their dog was shot behind the Publix at 160 Mariner Blvd., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies got the call at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14. According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, an incident occurred in Pasco County and a suspect drove...
SPRING HILL, FL
