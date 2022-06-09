Hudson Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On US-19 Early Thursday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Hudson woman was struck by a car and killed early Thursday morning on US-19 in Pinellas County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 3:35 am, a car driven by a 73-year-old Palm Harbor man was driving north o US-19 approaching Bilgore Grove Boulevard.

Troopers say the Hudson woman entered the path of the car and was struck. She died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

We will update this story if more details are released about this crash.

In the news: Florida Players Get Your Tickets, Powerball Jackpot Rolls Over To $229,000,000

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }