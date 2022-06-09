Knox Community Health Center celebrates 10-year anniversary with health fair.

GALESBURG — The Knox Community Health Center will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary as a federally qualified health center with a health fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10. The rain date is Friday, June 17.

As part of this Friday’s activities, representatives from the health center will be handing out free COVID-19 self-testing kits, N95 masks and offering COVID-19 vaccines. Members from Public Health and WIC/IBCCP will be on hand with information as well.

“We are honored to say that the Knox Community Health Center has been serving the community for 10 years,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator & CEO at KCHC. “Being a federally qualified health center means that we can provide accessible and high-quality health care, behavioral health services and dental care to our patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“The Knox Community Health Center is a vital component of Knox County’s health care safety net. With an integrated approach to care that helps improve access to services for residents. We hope more families will make this Health Center their medical home.” “These last 10 years has been achieved through teamwork and dedication toward patient care from the staff and trust from our patients to care for their health care needs.”

The KCHC accepts patients of all ages and offers services on an income-based sliding fee scale for those who qualify. KCHC provides services for the insured, uninsured and underinsured. Patients of KCHC may also qualify for reduced prescriptions through the 340b program.

Whether you are looking for a family doctor, family nurse practitioner, a family dentist, or a behavioral health counselor KCHC can be your “provider of choice” for your entire family. Come see us today & we’ll be here when you need us later.

For more information, please contact the Knox Community Health Center at (309) 344-2225.