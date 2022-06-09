‘Heightened police presence’ at Fuquay-Varina schools on Thursday due to threats

Extra police are at Fuquay-Varina schools on Thursday due to what law enforcement calls “an abundance of caution” over rumored threats.

In a Facebook post that went up shortly before midnight , the Fuquay-Varina Police Department said someone has been making ambiguous social media threats against schools. Police said they take these rumored threats with utmost seriousness.

“In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, tomorrow, June 9th, school staff, parents, and students will see a heightened police presence at our area schools,” Fuquay-Varina Police said.

The threats come after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and a spate of other non-school mass shootings around the country. The N.C. Center for Safer School recently reported that 254 credible threats of planned school attacks were reported statewide between Aug. 1 and May 31.

There’s often a spate of copycat threats that come after school shootings.

In the post, police encouraged the community to be alert and if they see or hear anything they should contact local law enforcement.

“We will collaborate with other entities aimed at identifying the person or persons responsible for initiating the rumored threats,” police said.

Say Something

There are three ways to submit an anonymous tip about a safety concern with your school, according to the Say Something Anyonymous Reporting System website:

▪ Submit a tip through the website: sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips .

▪ Call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline Counselors at 1-844-5-SayNow.

▪ Download the mobile app and submit your tip through it.