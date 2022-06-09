Cold case: Who murdered Maggie Long 1,651 days ago?

BAILEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who killed Maggie Long?

It has been more than four years since Maggie Long was found dead in her Bailey home and many are still desperately searching for answers.

It happened in December of 2017, 17-year-old Long was found dead in her home after it was set on fire. The fire was declared an arson and Long’s death was ruled a homicide.

The incident started around 7 p.m. when deputies with the Park County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house fire at 3763 County Road 43 in Bailey. According to a 911 call, people were reportedly inside the home causing damage.

The sheriff’s office said a man was on the property. After the fire was put out, Long’s remains were discovered by firefighters.

Days later, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators said that the scene showed that a physical altercation took place between Long and assailants before the fire started.

The suspects stole a Beretta handgun, an AK-47-style rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a green safe, and jade figurines, the sheriff’s office said.

The FBI released sketches for three possible suspects in the investigation:

A year ago, on May 18, 2021, the FBI announced it is investigation Long’s death as a hate crime .

Investigators said whoever killed Long has either told someone or will tell someone. The truth, they say, will surface.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the FBI or the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 303-239-4243.

Here’s a timeline following Long’s disappearance:

The Park County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward up to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Long.

