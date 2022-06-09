ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Great representation': Four Section 9 baseball teams set to compete in state semifinals

By Stephen Haynes and Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
 5 days ago

The struggles of the baseball team this season didn’t exactly reflect in its record or even the box scores. After all, Chester opened with two lopsided victories and, even at its lowest points, never had fewer than two more wins than losses.

The challenges were beneath the surface, coach Mike Doucette said, getting this collection of talent to click as a unit and play for each other.

With a slew of newcomers and the graduation of established leaders, there was a void. Many of them were little more than acquaintances, players admitted, and the group splintered into cliques. That, the coach feared, could hinder them later.

The group did eventually bond, and it happened organically, pitcher Daniel Moccio said. It took time for everyone to get comfortable with each other, and it took enough shared experiences for them to become friends.

That happened about a month ago, coinciding with a 10-game winning streak that has brought the Hambletonians within a weekend of the ultimate prize.

“My assistant coach, Joe Laura, is big on camaraderie impacting how a team plays,” Doucette said. “I’ve always been a believer in that, but this year has really proven it to me. When a team comes together and bonds, that’s when special seasons become possible.”

It's got a ring to it : Pine Bush tops Ketcham to reach state Class AA semifinals

Spack is back : Speranza's shutout leads Spackenkill to first state semifinal since '05

First in a while : Powell powers Chapel Field to first regional title since 2008

Making history : Chester beats Port Jefferson to reach its first state semifinal

Chester will be joined in Binghamton by three other Section 9 baseball teams on special runs. Pine Bush, Spackenkill and Chapel Field each also conquered the section and region in their respective brackets, earning this chance at a state championship.

“Every time we’re in the school or out in the community, people are congratulating us and wishing us luck,” Spackenkill coach Don Neise said. “It’s such a fun atmosphere right now, and it’s awesome to see how the team has grabbed people’s interest and brought so much excitement.”

The experience is similar in the other local communities, each of them ready to erupt if their team can secure two more victories this weekend and become the first Section 9 baseball team to win it all since Marlboro in 2016.

“To have such a great representation of the section — and we have three softball teams there, too — it says a lot about the talent this area has,” Doucette said. “It speaks volumes about how the level of play has gone up in recent years.”

Class AA: Pine Bush

Pine Bush Bushmen (18-4) vs. Section 3’s Fayetteville-Manlius Hornets (10-12)

When/where : 1 p.m. Friday at Binghamton University

The matchup : Pine Bush, seeking its first state title, is on a remarkable postseason run that includes an upset of Section 1 power Roy C. Ketcham in the regional final last Saturday. The Bushmen have a deep lineup filled with disciplined contact hitters who seldom allow easy outs. It’s the reason they’ve averaged 7.9 runs per game. Michael Jacques, Jack Taylor, Mike De Sena, Jack Gandolfini, Nick Croce and Josh Martin are part of that lethal lineup. Pitchers Joe Gleason and Alex Bucolo have shined in the playoffs.

The Hornets struggled in their league but followed a five-game losing streak with a postseason surge, including a 10-2 win over Saratoga Springs to capture their first regional title. Eitan Spinoza, James Mason, Seth Albert and pitcher Max Danaher are among their key players.

If they advance : The winner faces Massapequa or McQuaid Jesuit in the final Saturday, 10 a.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Class B: Spackenkill

Spackenkill Spartans (23-2) vs. Section 5’s Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (24-0)

When/where : 5 p.m. Friday at Maine-Endwell High School

The matchup : Spackenkill is after its first state championship since 2005 to cap a season in which they’ve dominated most opponents. The Spartans are led by Dan Collins, a power-hitting outfielder and relief pitcher, along with starting pitchers Andrew Speranza, Sean Lucas and Xavier Zykoff, and a deep lineup that includes shortstop Steven Ciancio and Nick Ryone, an excellent defensive catcher. They’re averaging 9.6 runs per game.

As its record suggests, Palmyra-Macedon have been unstoppable thus far. The Rochester-area team has averaged 10.4 runs per game and blew out most of its previous opponents. They’re led by Chris Finocchario, who has a 0.54 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 52 innings. He’s also driven in 40 runs. Paul Goodness is a speedster batting .440 with 20 stolen bases and 43 runs.

If they advance : The winner faces Schuylerville or Westhill in the final Saturday, 10 a.m. at Binghamton University.

Class C: Chester

Chester Hambletonians (19-5) vs. Section 6’s Portville Panthers (21-1)

When/where : 7 p.m. Friday at Union-Endicott High School

The matchup : Chester is making its state final four debut, but the program had cut its teeth in recent years competing in Class B, winning the section title in that classification last season before an enrollment dip shifted them to “C.” The Hambletonians beat Port Jefferson, 3-0, in the regional final last week.

Chester, like most of the remaining teams, has a quality lineup that includes left fielder Matt Drillings, third baseman Nick Garvey and rangy centerfielder James Lusignan. Daniel Moccio and Jake Laura anchor a talented pitching staff.

Portville features a prolific offense, averaging 11.9 runs per game, and they’re a combined 36-2 over the last two seasons. Luke Petruzzi, Grant Sharp and Mario Pascucci are among the standouts in their lineup. Headlining the roster, though, is Maxx Yehl, a hard-throwing pitcher who stands 6-foot-6. With the availability of video and online scouting reports, Chester has studied the left-hander extensively.

If they advance : The winner faces Chatham or Adirondack in the final Saturday, 1 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Class D: Chapel Field

Chapel Field (12-1) vs. Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (17-1)

When/where :  5 p.m. Friday at Broome Community College

The matchup : Chapel Field is competing in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008, when it won a state title. They beat Eldred for the Section 9 championship, then topped Germantown of Section 2 in the regional. Leam Powell has fueled this run, throwing shutouts in both postseason games. The pitcher combines a well-located fastball with a knuckleball that has befuddled most opponents. Drew Hollo, Logan Garvey, Noah Swart and Bryce Hollo are among the key contributors to a solid lineup.

The abbreviated sectional bracket in Class D enabled Chapel Field to start a rested Powell in both its playoff games. They won’t have that luxury this weekend, should the team reach the final, and it'll take a collective effort.

The Wolfpack has a potent offense and a solid pitching staff. Trent Burchanowski is batting .460 with two homers and 27 RBI, and he’s one of their five hitters who has driven in at least 20 runs (Austin White, Kurtis Olson, Bryce Hinsdale and Micah Willink). Fronting their rotation is Gabe Roth, who is 6-0 with a 1.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings.

If they advance : The winner faces Crown Point or Deposit-Hancock in the final Saturday, 4 p.m. at Binghamton University.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

