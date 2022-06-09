FHP: Woman lying in roadway hit by car in Seminole County (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Seminole County on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota RAV4 was driving eastbound on Lake Mills Road just after 1 a.m when the driver swerved to avoid a woman lying in the roadway.

Troopers said the SUV then ran over the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they weren’t sure how the victim, a 29-year-old woman from Chuluota, ended up in the roadway. However, investigators said that they found a bicycle nearby.

FHP said they were unsure of how long the woman had been lying in the roadway and that the crash remains under investigation.

