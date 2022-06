MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Monday that Code Enforcement is conducting more inspections of more units at Serenity Towers on Highland. Statement from the City of Memphis: "City Code Enforcement conducted inspection at 104 of the 249 occupied units at Serenity Towers on Wednesday, June 1st. We will be onsite Monday, June 13th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to conduct inspections of the remaining occupied units to compile a comprehensive report of all code violations observed. In addition, we will place door hangers on each apartment unit today to notify tenants of our presence on today."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO