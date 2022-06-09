Boro Bar & Grill in Hummelstown to resurface this summer
By Sue Gleiter
A popular Dauphin County watering hole, the Boro Bar & Grill in Hummelstown, is coming out of retirement. Owners Bill and Tricia McCutcheon announced on Facebook the neighborhood restaurant at 401 E. Main St. will reopen in early August. The couple permanently closed the bar...
One of the most popular fast-food chains in the country recently announced plans to add multiple new locations in Pennsylvania. Currently, Chick-fil-A has over 96 locations throughout Pennsylvania. However, according to reports, they plan to continue adding even more restaurant locations in Pennsylvania this year.
Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard held its Sunday Funday on June 12 at its Middleburg, Snyder County, location. There was music in addition to a food truck serving Mexican cuisine. At least three more are scheduled, on July 10, July 24, and Aug. 7. In addition to the many wines...
PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager from Penbrook is getting a wish granted in June, but that is not the end of her story. How that wish is granted is a little unusual — and a little extra special. When you hear about kids getting wishes granted, it is usually something like a […]
Boordy Vineyards has added a new wine to its already comprehensive list. The central Maryland producer recently released a dry white blend called Stone Fence that will be added to its premier line called the Landmark series. It also produces a series at a lower price point called the Chesapeake...
New job opportunities for factory workers are continuing to grow in central Pa., the latest addition being The Hershey Company’s 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Annville. The Annville Fulfillment Center is located on 457 Killinger Road. Company officials said the center is significant because it the first fully digitally-enabled facility,...
We thought this only happened in movies... boy were we wrong. In Elizabethtown Pennsylvania, a rescue was conducted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank. According to a Lancaster County 911 supervisor, two people fell into the chocolate tank. The...
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability […]
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Editor's note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
An award-winning voice actor who was born in Lancaster and raised in Dauphin County has died at Hershey Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. William ‘Billy’ Kametz, 35, of Middletown, lost his fight against colon cancer on Thursday only a few months after he was diagnosed, according to a GoFundMe campaign page originally launched to raise funds for his treatment— now the funds will be used to help cover the costs of his funeral.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
A Harrisburg man killed in an overnight Saturday crash left behind four daughters, as well as plenty of other family and friends who remember him for his outgoing, generous spirit. James Payne was the kind of person who was always there for the people he cared about, his friends said....
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dollar General has opened a new location in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. The location at 840 Hanover Street offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and other products. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive...
Maryam and John Kranias, and John’s brother, Niko Kranias, have pooled their ideas and recipes to come up with the Olive Oil Grille, a clever, health-conscious Mediterranean cafe in Camp Hill. The assembly line counter style is similar to that found in a Chipotle Mexican Grill or Subway but...
6 – 202.15 Outer Openings, Protected. Exterior door is being propped open. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. REPEAT. June 6, 2022 | 498 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. 4 – 602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving and drawers,...
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
Firefighters at this hour are continuing to fight a blaze at a Harrisburg business. The fire was reported on the 2300 block of North 7th Street near Foumi Tires & Auto Service, in the vicinity of Curtin Street. There was so much smoke produced that at one point it could be seen from Route 581.
The 92nd Jubilee Day is coming this week to Mechanicsburg. A press release for the event states an estimated 70,000 people may attend the massive event, which will involve 300 businesses, community groups, vendors and artists. Jubilee Day is held from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 16 in downtown Mechanicsburg, and...
Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.
The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.
It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
Penn State Health Children’s Hospital ranks among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the United States in three of ten specialties, according to U.S. News and World Report. Meanwhile, two other Pennsylvania children’s hospitals, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, were ranked among the...
