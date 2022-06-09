ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

Boro Bar & Grill in Hummelstown to resurface this summer

By Sue Gleiter
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular Dauphin County watering hole, the Boro Bar & Grill in Hummelstown, is coming out of retirement. Owners Bill and Tricia McCutcheon announced on Facebook the neighborhood restaurant at 401 E. Main St. will reopen in early August. The couple permanently closed the bar...

www.pennlive.com

