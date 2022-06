MARQUETTE, MI— Thirteen days. That’s how long Ginnie Killough and her son Alexander have been living at the emergency department at UPHS-Marquette. Al is 31. He has autism. For 13 years he’s been living at home with the assistance of Community Living Supports and home help, and two weeks ago he had a behavioral episode. Ginnie, a Marquette resident, says that’s not unusual for people with autism. Al was taken by ambulance to the hospital’s emergency department and put in a 10x10 room.

