ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

West High girls tennis coach sues for defamation

By jhunter
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest High School girls’ tennis coach Amie Villarini is suing the Iowa City Community School District for defamation and breach of contract. The Press-Citizen reports that the suit was filed last week, saying that statements made by former players about her conduct as coach in April were false and defamatory. Villarini...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
KCRG.com

Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball coach Frank Howell passed away Friday. He was 52 years old. He started coaching at Wash in 2003 and was with the Warriors for 13 years guiding them to three state finals. He won a state title at Audubon in 1999.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits1027.com

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Incoming Iowa City high school freshmen march to end gun violence

Nearly three dozen incoming high school freshmen marched to end gun violence in downtown Iowa City Monday. The Gazette reports that students marched from College Green Park to the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus to protest the recent school shootings in the United States. 14-year-old Zee Lauer told...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Bedroom renovation revealed for Alburnett girl who battled cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Gracelyn Springer battled Ewing Sarcoma, which is a form of cancer. In response, a Mason City nonprofit called My Happy Place used thousands of dollars in donations to refurbish her bedroom with things like a new bed, a fresh coat of paint on the walls and a swing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Bullying#West High School#The Press Citizen#Kcrg
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Road reopens after crash in Linn County

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the road at highway 1 and Cedar River Road after having to close it due to a crash Tuesday morning. Deputies have not yet released details about the crash that happened southwest of Mt. Vernon. This is...
LINN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
KCJJ

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.
WAPELLO, IA
98.1 KHAK

University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
KCRG.com

Iowa City man injured in crash on I-380 involving matress

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 involving a mattress and a truck. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday at the 35-mile marker of I-380. The sheriff’s office...
IOWA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

12 Restaurants You Miss in the Cedar Valley

In one of our more recent Facebook posts, we asked you the following question:. If you could bring back one restaurant In the Cedar Valley that's no longer in business, which would it be?. And boy, did the residents of the area speak up in droves -- over 1,100 of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy