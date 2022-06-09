ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Planning commission modifies conflict-of-interest rules

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BvTP_0g5TUepk00

After more than a month considering amendments to a decades-old bylaw, Coldwater Planning Commission on Monday changed its draft and approved new guidelines.

Three were minor, but the fourth would have had an impact on prior decisions regarding recreational cannabis in downtown Coldwater. It could affect future decisions.

Commissioner Dave Rumsey, who owns property downtown, questioned the wording of those who must declare a conflict. One paragraph stated that a conflict exists if the commission is "issuing, deliberating on, voting on or reviewing a case concerning work on land owned by him or her or which is adjacent to land owned by him or her."

Rumsey said it does not contain definition of "adjacent." If it includes nearby property, both he and chairman Aaron Garn, who also owns property downtown, would have conflicts, since most of the small downtown area is adjacent.

Each had a critical vote in the decision to ban recreational cannabis from downtown. If both were recused, the vote would have allowed sale of marijuana in the C-2 central business district.

City attorney Megan Angel told the commission that "adjacent" usually means touching the parcel in some manner.

The commission voted to add "immediately" prior to the word adjacent.

Commission member Rick Stevens noted both he and commissioner Andrew Cameron have conflicts of interest and must not vote on zoning issues involving the utilities.

CBPU electrical engineer Andrew Cameron is the administrative ex officio member appointed by the mayor under the city charter.

Asked about participation, Angel told Stevens, "You certainly can answer questions because you have information, and they want to know further information. There's no reason to put that off." That has been the practice for years.

Stevens stated, "We never vote, we never lead a conversation."

Stevens has recused himself in the past.

Angel explained the process for a member before an issue is discussed is to present to the commission a potential conflict of interest. Then, it is up to the commission to vote to determine if there is a conflict.

The planning commission also removed the bylaw provision, which had required a person with a conflict "during deliberation of the agenda item before the commission, leave the meeting or remove oneself from the front table where members of the Commission sit until that agenda item is concluded."

That person simply could not participate in that discussion.

Commissioners also agreed the "public comment" portion of its agenda should come before any public hearing, to ensure comments were heard from members of the community.

A fourth item is in the city charter, regarding member appointments. The mayor is included on the commission under the charter. The mayor's members are appointed and confirmed by the city council to serve three-year terms.

The state planning commission legislation bans members of the council or mayor from along with any city employee. State law does allow cities whose charter allows this practice to continue to fill those posts.

The mayor, council members and administrative officials are "ex officio" members. The mayor's term shall correspond to his term, as does the administrative official's term.

The mayor has appointed the council member/commissioner, but the charter requires the council to nominate that member each April.

All city boards and commissions are adopting or revising bylaws to comply with requirements as a "Redevelopment Ready Community" through Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Whitmer vetoes latest Republican tax cut proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans' second attempt at passing a $2.5 billion tax cut plan in Michigan ended with another veto. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4568 on Friday. The bill would have cut income tax rates to 4%, increased the Earned Income Tax Credit, increased standard deductions, provided a $500 Child Tax Credit and more.
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the week: June 8, 2022

This multilevel home broken into apartments was boarded up by city officials as unsafe in November 2015. Since that time, the property owner, East Lansing resident Brian McEwen, has not pulled permits to work on the property. It sits back off the street with an overgrown front yard filled with trees and a small sport of grass.
nbc25news.com

Judge rules Michigan home healthcare provider owes more than $93K in overtime back wages

DETROIT, Mich., – A federal judge has found Independent Home Care of Michigan LLC and its owners Mary Clark and Kathryn Flick liable to pay 23 home healthcare workers a total of $93,331 – representing $46,665 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages– after the company failed to pay companion workers overtime wages. This according to an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#City Council#Mayor
abc12.com

Card issues continue at Meijer

For the second time in a month Meijer has been plagued with card processing issues. Leaving customers with negative balances in their bank accounts.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Flint police officer terminated, arrested for assault

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.
98.7 WFGR

The Story Behind The Giant Flag Over US 131 This Morning

Drivers on southbound 131 heading into Grand Rapids were treated to a giant flag draped above the roadway, supported by fire trucks. here's why it was there. Veterans Heading To Washington DC Were Being Honored. The flag was placed there to honor veterans on their way to Washington DC as...
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy