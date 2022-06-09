ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

UK's Prince William spotted selling magazine on the streets of London

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIIgB_0g5TUVq500
Britain's Prince William speaks to the crowd during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Britain June 4, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Prince William, second in line to the British throne, was spotted on the streets of London this week, selling copies of the "Big Issue" magazine, a title that is normally sold by the homeless.

Wearing the company's red cap and vest, William was seen near Westminster on Wednesday selling the magazine, which offers homeless individuals the opportunity to earn an income through its sale to the public.

In a LinkedIn post with a photograph of William, Matthew Gardner, a retired chief superintendent, said his brother-in-law had spotted Prince William, 39, and enjoyed a "private moment with our future King who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy".

"The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law if he wanted to buy the 'Big Issue', to which he replied "I have no change". At this point William produced a mobile card machine. You cannot teach that."

Mobile card readers have increasingly been used by homeless citizens as the number of people carrying cash in Britain has sunk over the past few years.

William's office declined to comment on the report.

Prince William, his wife Kate and the rest of Britain's royal family recently celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, with four days of festivities. read more

As children, William and his brother Harry were taken on visits to homeless shelters by their mother, the late Princess Diana, as part of her charity work.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 117

Sheri Carrington
4d ago

well he is following and favors his mother so much. continue the monarchy to the next level you n your wife are perfect for that plus family

Reply(2)
18
Audrey Quaye
5d ago

Very touching! Brought tears to my eyes! May God continue to bless Prince William and his family.

Reply(3)
76
Js Emd
5d ago

William is a good and dedicated citizen of England, cares deeply for the plight of people and the Earth.

Reply
24
Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelters#Uk#British Royal Family#The Big Issue
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Homeless
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Delays Memoir To Include Private Conversations From Platinum Jubilee, Royal Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Claims

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already confirmed their attendance. However, the upcoming reunion might be one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex pushed back his upcoming memoir, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry's Delayed Memoir May Have Something To...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Boris Johnson Badly Wounded but Narrowly Survives Jubilee Coup

One of Boris Johnson’s predecessors as Tory leader once described the Conservative Party as “an absolute monarchy moderated by regicide.” When the king or queen is no longer a winner, then out come the knives. Johnson, the tousle-headed Old Etonian classicist, narrowly survived his own ‘Et tu,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy