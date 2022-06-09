ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy located safely, police say

By Caroline Bleakley
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Metro police say Trenton Mackintrush, 11, has been safely located on Thursday evening.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday, June 8.

Police said Trenton Mackintrush could be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0Z3x_0g5TU4Kx00
    Trenton Mackintrush (Credit: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atTda_0g5TU4Kx00
    Trenton Mackintrush (Credit: LVMPD)

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants, white sneakers and he was carrying an orange and black backpack.

He is described as being four-foot-11-inches tall, around 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111. You can also contact Metro’s Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

DeAnne JayzGurl Bell
5d ago

nothing in this report says where he is missing from what area. streets landmarks something. How can we look for someone if we don't know where to start.

Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of throwing rocks hit by car near Charleston, Rancho

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during early morning traffic was hit by a car, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Gordon said a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
