Houston, TX

Baby missing from Texas woods found ‘alive and well’ 40 years later

By Andrew Schnitker
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

A baby girl who went missing 40 years ago after her parents were found dead in a wooded area in Houston was found "alive and well," according to a release from the Office of the Texas Attorney General.

