Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe celebrate son Deacon's 'homeschool graduation'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
June 9 (UPI) -- Celebrity parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are celebrating their son Deacon's "homeschool graduation."

The former couple reunited Wednesday for their son's homeschool graduation ceremony.

Witherspoon and Phillippe hosted a small event at home where Deacon, 18, wore a cap and gown and received his diploma.

Phillippe shared photos from the celebration Thursday on Instagram that included a family photo and a look at Deacon's diploma from "Mountain High School," which Witherspoon and Phillippe both signed.

"homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing reese w the cap grab (i played principal)," Phillippe captioned the post.

Deacon responded in the comments, writing, "Best dad ever."

Deacon had another high school milestone in May when he attended prom with friends.

Deacon is an aspiring singer and music producer who confirmed to Hello! magazine in May that he is working on his first EP.

Witherspoon and Phillippe were married from 1999 to 2007 and also have a daughter, Ava, 22. In addition, Witherspoon has a son, Tennessee, 9, with her husband, Jim Toth, while Phillippe has a daughter, Kai, 10, with Alexis Knapp.

