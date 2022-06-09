Isotopes drop game 2 with El Paso on Wednesday, 14-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a game 1 win over El Paso on Tuesday, the Isotopes took an early lead in game two on Wednesday, but in the end El Paso proved to be too much as they win 14-7.

Sean Bouchard stood out once again for the Isotopes as he hit two home runs in this game, he now has 8 on the year. DJ Peterson also hit a home run late in his game, he has 6 on the year.

The Isotopes will wrap up this 3-game homestand with El Paso on Thursday at 6:05pm. These teams will then finish out the week in El Paso with 3 games.

