ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Isotopes drop game 2 with El Paso on Wednesday, 14-7

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCYXC_0g5TLnWo00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a game 1 win over El Paso on Tuesday, the Isotopes took an early lead in game two on Wednesday, but in the end El Paso proved to be too much as they win 14-7.

Story continues belo w

Sean Bouchard stood out once again for the Isotopes as he hit two home runs in this game, he now has 8 on the year. DJ Peterson also hit a home run late in his game, he has 6 on the year.

The Isotopes will wrap up this 3-game homestand with El Paso on Thursday at 6:05pm. These teams will then finish out the week in El Paso with 3 games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Highlands looking for new commencement ceremony date

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is working to reschedule its commencement ceremony. The original ceremony was scheduled for May, but was postponed after the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire moved toward Las Vegas. NMHU is now making a survey available asking for input on a new date for the ceremony in July. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho hosting its first Juneteenth celebration

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this week. It’s set for Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. The date commemorates the moment in 1865 when slaves learned they were freed. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year. Admission to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry and hot through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and mild. Skies are sunny, and the state will stay much sunnier today. Only southeast New Mexico will see some clouds and a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon. Winds lighten up Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph in central NM, and higher gusts up to 35 mph […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United saved by Alex Tambakis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United has won every match since Alex Tambakis returned to goalkeeping duties. Is it a coincidence? Maybe. However, Tambakis ability to keep the opposition out of the net is lost on his team. “I think he’s one of the top goalkeepers in this league,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp in neighborhood, Marine killed from NM, Hot and dry, Gun buyback, Race Amity Festival

Monday’s Top Stories Holly Holm enshrined into International Boxing Hall of Fame HSI agents find woman captive in Anthony trailer Witnesses catch man throw Molotov cocktail at house New housing developments set for Taos US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pride Fest wraps up in Albuquerque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pride Fest wrapped up Saturday with one of the week’s biggest events, the Pride Parade. Saturday morning, it brought thousands of people out to Central to celebrate. From Central Avenue to Girard, all the way to Expo New Mexico was filled with thousands of people young and old ready to celebrate LGBTQ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Belo W New Mexico#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Baseball tournament shooting, APD response times, Dry and hot, Midnight fire, Linear particle accelerator

Tuesday’s Top Stories VIDEO: People try to shoplift from Target before taking BCSO on chase Students concerned about safety after shots fired at Lobo Village party Teresa Tapia to honor 10-year passing of world champion husband with boxing event Wall Street is officially in a bear market; here’s what that means Suspect accused of stealing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KRQE News 13

Fire danger continues, monsoon moisture returns later in week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another hot, dry, and breezy to windy day ahead. Elevated to critical fire danger is forecast for the north central, northeastern, and east central portions of New Mexico as winds gust 35-40 mph and humidity gets down to 7-15%. Fire danger will persist through 8 PM this evening before calmer conditions return […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of murder after beating victim to death

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating another to death on the Navajo Nation. According to a criminal complaint, on June 8, 33-year-old Tyrone Atcitty Nez allegedly punched the victim, knocking him unconscious at a home near Sanostee, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation. The complaint says Nez then allegedly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark hiring gardeners for seasonal work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is looking for seasonal workers to help tend their gardens. The city has full-time gardener positions available at both the zoo and botanic garden. Duties include plant maintenance like raking, pruning, weeding, harvesting seeds, and preparing flower beds. The pay rate is $11.50 per hour for up to 40 hours […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monday in New Mexico is windier, hot and dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild and quiet, with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be hot, dry and windier. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s. Winds will pick up during the midday and afternoon, gusting up to around 30-40 in northern and western New Mexico. Southwest Colorado could even see wind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos National Labs celebrates 50-year anniversary of its linear particle accelerator

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is celebrating 50 years of its globally sought-after linear particle accelerator. Scientists use the accelerator to study the interactions of atoms as well as to look inside archaeological artifacts. It also has uses in the field of medicine, which have the potential to be game-changers. The labs […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM offers multiple metro prospects at football camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football camp took place this weekend. High schoolers from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona participated in non-contact over the course of three days, and UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales already has his eyes on a few players. “There are young men in this camp that could come out with an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy